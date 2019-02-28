Hillsborough Castle and Gardens unveils its majestic event spaces

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, County Down, has exclusively shared its newly re-purposed events spaces to over 100 guests from the events and hospitality sector at a grand preview event.

The showcase on Tuesday 26 February, was an opportunity for Hillsborough Castle to introduce the venue to new clients ahead of the official public launch in April 2019. This follows a major five-year £20 million investment project by independent charity Historic Royal Palaces to transform this historic site into a major visitor attraction.

The Castle event spaces were beautifully dressed, as guests explored the State Dining Room, Red Room and the magnificent Throne Room. Surrounded by interiors and artwork steeped in history, guests enjoyed sumptuous local produce provided by Yellow Door, the Castle’s newly appointed catering company.

Uniquely local dishes incorporated local produce from Rustic Pork & Pheasant Terrine with Hillsborough Pear Chutney to Rhubarb & Custard Eclairs.

Jazz music from The Swing Gals created an elegant atmosphere to accompany cocktails throughout the evening. Expert insight into the Castle’s history came from the Hillsborough Castle team, showcasing the intricate details that make it such a bespoke venue.

Debbie McCamphill, Events and Household Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said, “We were delighted to host this exclusive showcase of our stunning event spaces before the Castle officially launches in April and to say thank you to existing clients and industry partners for their ongoing support.

“This promises to be an exceptional year, with exciting dates for the diary already announced, including the Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Food Festival in July.

“As with any event held at the Castle, we are always looking at how we can raise the bar for our guests, creating unique bespoke events whether that’s offering the perfect setting for Corporate Gala Dinners, award ceremonies, intimate business meetings and conferences, as well as an ideal backdrop for fairytale weddings.”

Suppliers included Yellow Door, catering; Blue Moon Event Design; North Down Marquees; JN Wine; Shortcross Gin; Moss Rose Vintage, florals; The Swing Gals, music; James Patience, harpist; Bradley Quinn, photography, and The Nooks, music.

Historic Royal Palaces is the independent charity that looks after the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, the Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle. We help everyone explore the story of how monarchs and people have shaped society, in some of the greatest palaces ever built. We raise all our own funds and depend on the support of our visitors, members, donors, sponsors and volunteers. With the exception of Hillsborough Castle, these palaces are owned by The Queen on behalf of the nation, and we manage them for the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Historic Royal Palaces cares for Hillsborough Castle under a separate contract with the Northern Ireland Office. Registered charity number 1068852. For more information visit www.hrp.org.uk