Glenlo Abbey Hotel Galway unveils €1.5m enhancement

Following on from an initial investment programme Glenlo Abbey Hotel has just completed a series of enhancements which aim to improve overall guest experience. Upgrading 28 bathrooms and 2 suites with air conditioning and bedrooms also receiving a mini makeover with new wardrobes, coffee docks, pelmets and painting.

The estate grounds have also had major work completed including a new road to specifically service their golf and event guest traffic, with two car parks extended allowing Glenlo to entirely replace a further car park with beautiful gardens so bedroom views have been greatly enhanced. Other work completed includes refurbishment of guest public areas and outlets including The Tapestry and The Palmer Bar.

These works represent an investment in the Glenlo Abbey Hotel of €1.5 million

Local trades professionals completed the majority of works and at various stages up to 50 contractors were on site on a given day. This emphasis on supporting local also extends within the hotel where over 120 staff is employed in Summer Season, mostly local to the property.

Final planning permission from An Bord Pleanála has been received and will see Glenlo add a further 25 rooms to the property bringing the total bedroom count to 75. This work is scheduled to start in September 2019 with a view to rooms being ready for the Summer Season 2020.

Rónán O’Halloran General Manager of the hotel commented ‘Glenlo Abbey is constantly striving to enhance guest experience and the recent refurbishment process has given us the ability to truly offer a warm, personable and luxurious experience, which will compete with the very best of luxury hotels throughout the country”.

Owners, John & Marie Lally have introduced a continuous investment programme which includes yearly enhancements and developments. The Lally’s also have a very hands-on approach when it comes to selecting the finishes and have worked closely with interior designers, throughout the process, with the focus primarily on how Glenlo can offer a distinct, unique and personable Five Star experience to mirror the very best throughout Ireland.

Contemporary interiors yet in keeping with the timeless elegance have been the mainstay of the refurbishment. Guests can relax in luxurious surroundings with plush bedroom furnishings; each of the Abbey Classic and Corrib Deluxe bedrooms come complete with, Baroque style mirrors, woven Axminster carpets throughout, diamond tufted headboards bespoke Queen Anne style furniture, handmade curtains. Step into an oasis of calm, with a colour palette of muted gold tones and subtle duck egg blues.

The signature look of the bedroom corridors with woven Axminster tartan carpets, photographs of Connemara landscapes, attract the eye as you stroll towards your room, set beautifully against the dark mahogany woodwork.

The restoration of our elegant receptions rooms in the main house which exude old world charm; The Tapestry and the Palmer Bar where guests can enjoy a relaxing pre dinner drink and canapés, our signature Afternoon Tea or take time out to relax and read.

Visit www.glenloabbeyhotel.ie for more information.