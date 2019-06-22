Glenarm Castle offers perfect stay with further.space

Glenarm Castle, in partnership with further.space, have launched a selection of five beautiful pods; offering a sleep-over like no other within its stunning historic landscape. Positioned on the renowned Causeway Coastal Route, and with spectacular sea views, the pods will be available from 12th July and can be booked at www.glenarmcastle.com/pods.

The further.space pods at Glenarm Castle are situated near some of Northern Ireland’s most famous tourist hot spots such as Dunluce Castle, Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, the Giant’s Causeway, and the Bushmills whiskey distillery, are perfect for couples or families seeking a unique alternative accommodation experience, embedded with the beautiful grounds of the estate.

Adrian Morrow, Estate Manager at Glenarm Castle said: “We are looking forward to hosting and servicing these further.spacepods at Glenarm Castle, which are already booked out over the weekend of our Dalriada Festival. Each pod is individually decorated, reflecting the surroundings, but all feature an expansive glazed entrance and have stunning views overlooking the Castle Demesne and Glenarm Bay. Pods are for up to 4 people with a comfortable double bed and high-quality bedlinen included, plus integrated bunkbeds tucked away, ideal for tweens or teens. Each unique pod also includes a mini fridge, shower room, and somewhere to sit and relax. And, of course, Wi-Fi comes as standard.”

CEO of Peter Farquharson from further.space said: “We are delighted to partner with Glenarm Castle, and it is brilliant to see the pods are already booking up fast. The Glenarm pods are situated on one of Northern Ireland’s most dramatic coastlines, intersected by the Glens, and we look forward to bringing more pod experiences to unique locations across the UK and Ireland. Our research shows that tourists are increasingly looking for something different and want unique experiences, that go beyond the traditional weekend break. I am delighted to say that our partnership with Glenarm Castle offers this … and more.”

For visitors to the Glenarm pods hoping to make their stay even more unique, the team at Glenarm Castle can enhance their stay with a variety of add-ons including a Glenarm Breakfast in your Pod, a Glenarm Shorthorn Beef BBQ Pack and Campfire Experience, and even a VIP Prosecco Welcome.

further.space is a new and innovative alternative tourism company set up to co-ordinate the provision and installation of design-led pods as tourist accommodation in unique and unexpected locations.

The company has set a target to deploy 500 pods in hand-picked locations over the next five years in partnership with landowners seeking to maximise the potential of their land through tourism.

The partnership with Glenarm Castle is the first of many planned partnerships in Northern Ireland.