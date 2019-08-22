Get Creative with Final Week of August Craft Month

With the final week of summer upon us, the August Craft Month programme is packed with exhibitions and open studios with international recognised makers, hands-on craft workshops, insightful talks and even podcasts for all to enjoy, celebrating creative talent on Northern Ireland’s doorstep.

August Craft Month is a time to celebrate local talented artists, designers and makers across Northern Ireland, each with their own personal story behind their unique craft. The eclectic collection of ceramists, textile makers, glassblowers, jewellery makers and more includes a mix of local favourites and new creative faces.

The month-long programme provides a fantastic opportunity for everyone to make, see, learn about and buy craft, with many free events too. Highlights in the final week of August Craft Month 2019 include:

Field is the annual group exhibition of contemporary craft and fine art curated by Sharon Adams and inspired by the local landscape. Expect to see glass, textiles, painting, sculpture and prints sitting among the old byre’s original agricultural features. Visit Sat 24 – Mon 25 August, 11am – 5pm.

The Dinner Party by Ceramicist Anna Smyth: The Dinner Party is an installation in which the artist comments on aspects of contemporary living: “The group of friends gather around the table. They each have their issues but reveal nothing. They part, their veneers intact. But they had a lot on their plates.” Contributions by photographer Nathanael Smyth and silversmith Joel Smyth add to the setting at The Loft Gallery in Portaferry. Visit Mon to Sat 10am to 5pm | Sun 1pm to 5pm.

Royal School of Needlework Exhibition: This exhibition in R-Space gallery in Lisburn is a showcase of the work of the Royal School of Needlework BA (Hons) Hand Embroidery for Fashion, Interiors and Textile Art. The Royal School of Needlework holds a world-renowned reputation for excellence in hand embroidery. Visit Tue to Sat 11am to 5pm.

Hands-on Silversmithing Workshop with Diane Lyness: Get creative with traditional jewellery makingtechniques at the Millennium Court Arts Centre, Portadown, taught by Diane Lyness, such as piercing, soldering, rolling, annealing and polishing, enabling you to design a bracelet. Sat 31st Aug 10:00am – 4:00pm

Glassblowing Open Studio with Benefield Spencer Glass: Marvel at the art of glassblowing with a day of demonstrating with Benefield Spencer Glass at their studio outside of Ballintoy. Free entry. Sat 24th Aug 10:00am – 4:00pm.

August Craft Month is coordinated by CRAFT NI on behalf of the Craft Sector and is funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland through the National Lottery.

The celebration provides a platform for makers and the public to create, share and meet, and the immersive nature of a wide range of events ensures that it offers such variety to suit a multitude of interests, from children to craft fans alike.

For more information on the events across Northern Ireland, visit www.craftni.org/augustcraftmonth and share your own craft stories with #augcraft #craftni