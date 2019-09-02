Garmin Vivofit Fitness Trackers: Are they worth it?

Ever Since Garmin slashed its prices smart watches and fitness trackers and earlier in February, the wearable devices have become remarkably popular. People who didn’t care about fitness trackers are paying more attention to them. You probably should purchase a smart watch too.

But are the devices worth it? If yes, what are the best Garmin fitness trackers? Continue reading to find out more about the wearable devices, what they do and which ones people love the most.

What are Smart Watches used for?

Smart watches, like smartphones, keep you connected to what’s going on around the world. The only difference is that your iPhone is bigger and stays in your pocket while a watch is worn around the wrist. Otherwise, you can make calls, receive texts, access the Internet and update your Facebook posts with either a smartphone or a smart watch.

In many cases, smart watches also act as fitness trackers. In fact, helping people exercise has always been the primary role of smart watches. They track your movements, how many calories you lose, your heart rate and BPI.

They could also call authorities on your behalf in case you get injured while you exercise. What’s more, they can be customized to suit different sports. That way, you could use a waterproof watch when you swim, a dust proof watch for your morning jogs or a health-centric watch if you have a health concern.

Garmin Vivofit Watches Overview

Although smart watches made Garmin popular, it’s been around selling products to marine and automotive industries for decades. For its fitness trackers, Garmin offers an extensive range of activity-specific watches as well as wearable devices you could use for all occasions. Below are some of the company’s most successful watches.

#1: Garmin Vivofit 2

The Vivofit 2 is an armband smart device that tracks your footsteps as you walk or run. It can also monitor you as you sleep and the number of calories you burn every time you exercise. Although you may have to splurge at least $130 for the device, it offers plenty of features you might not find on regular smart watches.

The watch design, for example, is available in pink, black or white colors. You could purchase more than one band but it’ll cost you an extra $30.

The Vivofit 2 must be connected to a smartphone if you want to keep your data for long. It’s compatible to both android and iOS devices and uses Bluetooth to pair with smartphones. When it comes to performance, the Vivofit 2 tracks your steps accurately, something you could confirm by testing it on the treadmill.

#2: Vivofit 3

Vivofit 3 launched in 2016, so it’s been around for a while. Its price has reduced from $99 to $50 but it’s maintained its features and performance. Like the Vivofit 2, the newer model is an armband that helps you track things like how many steps you complete in a day and how much time you sleep.

Subsequently, you can view how many calories you burn by doing different activities and decide whether to change your diet. The Vivo 3 comes in several designs and they’re all water resistant. So, if you swim frequently and want to track how many calories you burn, the Vivo Fit 3 can help you with that.

Compared to its predecessor, the Vivofit 3 slightly thicker and might get stuck on your clothes as you remove them. But other than that flaw, the Vivofit 3 is better than most Garmin products that came before it.

This comparison guide of the Garmin Vivofit 2 vs 3 explains exactly why the newer model gives you better value than its forerunner. From costs to performance, number of sensors to connectivity, you can find a detailed comparison of the two products.

#3: Vivofit 4

Garmin Vivofit 4 takes the designs of its predecessors but includes a new tweak with speckles that shine on its wrist bands. It features a non-removable battery that can keep charge for a year, one of is its biggest highlights.

Another significant highlight in the watch is its slim design, an improvement from the relatively thick Vivofit 3 model. It comes in two designs, though. If you have a slim wrist, you just need to look for the medium size armband.

You can choose between plain-colored devices like black and white or opt for the more vibrant colors like purple and blue. And with speckles making the watches appear stylish, it’s a device you may want to flaunt to your friends.

When it comes to performance, the Vivofit operates through a button. That means you can’t touch its screen and send data to your smartphone directly. In fact, the tracker device doesn’t display live updates of your steps moved, calories burned or anything like that. But once paired with your smartphone, you can then view how you’ve been performing.

#4: Vivofit Jr 2

The Vivofit Jr 2 is Garmin’s most popular wearable for kids. Like the company’s products for adults, the Jr 2 wearable mostly tracks exercising activities like running, swimming and sleeping. It lacks the bells and whistles of Apple’s smart watches but it does numerous activities for its price.

For instance, the watch can be connected to a smartphone and it will send alerts on how your kid performs. Besides that, it can be set to remind your kid to brush her teeth or do her homework. You can set it for multiple other activities under the “TASKS” setting.

You could also use the armband tracker to help hr achieve her exercising goals. And if you have a gift for her, the watch will keep reminding her how close she is towards to earning the gift.

To Conclude

Garmin’s Vivofit products are some of the company’s most successful smart watches. Surprisingly, it also produces more endowed watches that feature modern apps and touch screen capabilities. But if you don’t want anything fancy, the Vivofit models could help you track your steps, monitor your sleep and record how many calories you burn.