Food Focus: 10 things to do in Northern Ireland 14-20 October

As part of the ‘Taste the Island’ initiative for 12 weeks DiscoverNorthernIreland.com will have the top three food experiences and events in their weekly 10 things to do listing. DiscoverNorthernIreland.com has stacks of fun things to do across NI, from family days out to gigs and cultural events. Here are ten exciting things taking place this week including three food experiences and events (14-20 October)

A pop up restaurant in The Barn at The Green Holiday Cottages will be the setting for a delightful evening meal. With a focus on local produce and producers the menu will be based on the fishing and farming heritage of the Kilkeel area.

The forward-thinking Broughgammon Farm is run by The Cole family, who aim to maintain high standards in the industry by paying particular attention to animal welfare, the environment and global food security. The theme for their supper club evening this month will be goat.

Immerse yourself in this unique experience whilst being guided through our 30 acre orchard with various plantations and see how the famous PGI Status Bramley Apple is grown, harvested, processed and pressed to be transformed into brands of award winning artisan ciders, apple juice and apple cider vinegar.

Autumn is the perfect time to forage for wild berries and learn how to make your own delicious jam and chutney. Walk led by Forage Ireland expert Dermot Hughes.

With proceeds going to Extern charity, this show at the Empire features the talents of Leah McFall, David C. Clements, LARKS, Emma Wallace and Rebecca Fitch. Enjoy some of the hottest up and coming talent that the city has to offer while supporting a good cause.

Aly Harte is a talented local artist, who at this event will give you some fantastic painting pointers in a perfect coastal setting, while Lighthouse Bistro serves delicious freshly made canapés at the table using locally sourced produce.

In this lecture at Brownlow House, Dr Frances Kane and Prof Michael O’Mannion of the Northern Ireland Place Names Project will provide an insight into the origins, meanings and transformation of the townland names of Lurgan and the surrounding area.

This festival brings an eclectic fusion of cutting-edge performances to Belfast with world-class theatre, dance, visual art, music, film, literature and talks. With over 200 events to choose from, the 57th edition promises to stretch minds, challenge perceptions, and to surprise and delight audiences.

Ta Da Irish Dance Company presents the tale of the famous song ‘The Fields of Athenry’ as you’ve never seen it before at the Cabaret Supperclub.

Halloween is approaching and at Rowallane Garden there is a strange feeling in the air. See the garden come to life with mystical and magical myths inspired by local folklore. Bring the whole family along for some good old-fashioned, eerie fun.

For more information on these events or to plan a short break in Northern Ireland, visit www.DiscoverNorthernIreland.com. For additional Taste the Island events, please visit www.discovernorthernireland.com/tastetheisland