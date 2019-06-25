Final call for nominations for Belfast’s Best Swim Teacher

Pupils, parents and swimming professionals in Belfast are being invited to nominate Belfast’s Best Swim Teacher, who has gone the extra mile and shown exceptional dedication and care through their teaching.

The local winner will then be put forward to a national final, to be held at the prestigious London 2012 Olympic venue the London Aquatics Centre, in the autumn.

A fantastic cache of prizes will be on offer to both regional and national winners including a range of swimming paraphernalia such as towels, goggles, bags, swimsuits and snorkels along with vouchers towards continuing professional development and training.

The initiative is the brainchild of leisure operator and charitable social enterprise, Better, which operates 7 swimming pools in Belfast across 14 leisure centres.

Better is the biggest provider of swimming lessons in the UK, employing over 1,400 swimming teachers and running more than 18,100 swimming lessons each week.

In Belfast, Better has 3650 pupils enrolled in its Swim School, teaching life skills and building confidence in the water.

The Swimming Teacher of the Year Award is also being supported by the Swimming Teacher’s Association (STA) and Speedo, representatives of whom will make up part of the final judging panel.

Nominations are open until 30th June 2019 and can be made online at https://www.better.org.uk/swimming-teacher-awards with more information available at your local leisure centres including Olympia, Whiterock, Falls, Shankill, Avoniel, Grove and Ballysillan.

Gareth Kirk, Director of GLL in Northern Ireland said: “As the largest employer of swimming teachers, we felt it was only right to recognise the amazing work that they undertake, teaching people of all ages and abilities to swim.

“We have some amazing swimming teachers here in Belfast and we are encouraging nominations from pupils and parents so that Belfast is well represented at the national final in London.

“Drowning remains the third highest cause of accidental death of children in the UK, so teaching this crucial life skill is genuinely important.

“We urge anyone who has been inspired, enthused or encouraged by their swimming teacher to make a nomination and ensure their efforts are acknowledged.”