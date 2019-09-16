Ferry & Hotel breaks to Britain now on sale with Stena Line

Stena Line has announced details of its Autumn/Winter Hotel Break Sale with prices starting from £125 per adult sharing which includes return ferry travel with car and a 2 night hotel in Britain.

Stena Line has hundreds of 3, 4 or 5 star hotel options to choose from across Scotland, England and Wales so if you are looking for a care-free trip to Aberdeen, an exciting trip to Edinburgh or a family getaway to Scarefest at Alton Towers, then this offer is for you.

Book by 30th November 2019 for travel up to 31st March 2020 and you can sail with your car from Belfast to Cairnryan, Belfast to Liverpool or Dublin to Holyhead and arrive in Britain relaxed and ready for an enjoyable break in quality accommodation.

Ian Baillie, Stena Line’s Senior Product Manager said: “We are excited to launch our successful Autumn/Winter Hotel Sale once again. As Stena Line has the widest selection of routes and destinations on the Irish Sea and excellent relationships with accommodation providers it is only natural that we provide a one-stop-shop of holiday choices to our customers.

“At this great price space is limited so holidaymakers are encouraged to book now and before 30th November to take a memorable trip this autumn or winter,” continued Ian.

Booking include return travel based on a car + 2 persons, on any of Stena Line’s four routes to Britain. Children under 16 travel free (family rooms available for a supplement). Must book by 30th November 2019 for travel up to 31 March 2020.

Stena Line offer great onboard facilities such as free movies, free wifi, amazing value onboard shopping, luxury Stena Plus lounge, ensuite cabins, children’s play areas, and a choice of places to dine including a Barista Coffee House and Met Bar and Grill.

For more information on Stena Line go to www.stenaline.co.uk