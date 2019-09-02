Fermanagh welcomes ‘foodies’ for Festival Lough Erne

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism has announced the return of Festival Lough Erne at Enniskillen Castle, with expectations that the new 2019 line-up will see the Lakeland county welcome more ‘foodies’ than ever from across the country to the banks of Ireland’s only island town.

The two-day celebration of local food and the Fermanagh Lakelands will be returning for its fifth year on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September with a bumper schedule both on and off the water that includes a Food Village packed with tasty treats from across the country, live cookery demonstrations with local and celebrity chefs, a walking food & drink tour, live music, and a raft of other activities designed to keep families and even the most discerning ‘foodies’ entertained.

Tanya Cathcart, Marketing Manager for Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism said: “I am delighted to announce Festival Lough Erne 2019 in conjunction with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council who have once again undertaken the delivery of this fantastic event in partnership with the local community, producers and traders as part of the Tourism NI ‘Taste the Island’ celebration of local food and drink.

“Festival Lough Erne has grown from strength to strength over the years and we expect to welcome more visitors than ever in 2019 to enjoy the delicious local produce and superb waterways that make Fermanagh such a unique attraction”, she added.

The two-day weekend festival promises to be a feast of food and water-based activities for the whole family, with live cookery demonstrations from celebrity chefs Paula McIntyre, Adrian Martin and Glen Wheeler mixed in with cocktail masterclasses from converted horse-box bar, The Giddy Box.

Bring the kids to enjoy cupcake decorating and crafting workshops from Lough Erne Cakes and The Party Bee’s, and music lovers will be spoilt for choice with live sets from Midnight Graffiti and The Banjacks as well as a host of traditional Irish music, brass and accordian bands playing the jigs and reels.

Those looking to set sail on the famous Fermanagh Lakelands can explore over 150 islands that are dotted along the Erne, some home to holy sites from the 12th century and others populated solely by organic pigs, aboard theErne Water Taxi, while the more adventurous can captain their own ‘Wee Red Boat’ with Erne Boat Hire or canoe along the waterways with Erne Paddlers.

This year Festival Lough Erne has also included a number of exciting new attractions to the 2019 line-up, with visitors able to enjoy tapas tutorials and live entertainment aboard the Lovely Leitrim Barge, as well as an indulgently quirky tour of the town with the Enniskillen Taste Experience who will be navigating foodies on a journey through the best artisanal culinary delights that Fermanagh has to offer.

“Festival Lough Erne is a real showcase of all that’s great about Fermanagh, from our crystal-clear waterways to our mouth-watering locally produced food and drink, we guarantee that this year’s Festival Lough Erne will have something for everyone!”, concluded Tanya.

Festival Lough Erne is organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and supported by Tourism NI ‘Taste the Island’, Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Waterways Ireland, Enniskillen BID and Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism. It will be taking place at Enniskillen Castle on Saturday September 21 from 11:00am to 6:00pm and Sunday September 22 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.