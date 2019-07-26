The Fermanagh Lakelands Festival of Golf – announced by Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism – is a three-day 54-hole tournament to be played across three courses, teeing off at Castle Hume Golf Course on September 20, followed by Enniskillen Golf Club on September 21, with the final round played on the iconic Faldo Course at Lough Erne Resort on September 22.

Players can enter for £99 and the event is open to all levels of competitive golfer, with entrants having the chance to bag themselves daily and overall prizes sponsored by Titleist, FootJoy and Lough Erne Resort.

Visitor numbers for golfing breaks have been steadily increasing year on year to the Lakeland county, with players drawn to the scenic views, beautiful landscape and challenging fairways of Enniskillen’s three golf courses, all within a ten-minute drive of each other in Ireland’s only island town.

Tanya Cathcart, Marketing Manager for Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism said: “We’ve been blessed to see the popularity of Fermanagh as a golfing destination go from strength to strength over the last number of years, with players from Carlow to Canada booking a visit to come and test their skills on our world-class fairways and to soak up the natural beauty of the area.

“We know how lucky we are to have three such beautiful golf courses all within a ten-minute drive of each other, which is why we are pleased to announce the first ever annual Lakelands Golf Festival, in association with Lough Erne Resort, offering players of all abilities the perfect chance to experience everything the Fermanagh Lakelands has to offer,” she added.

The five-star Lough Erne Resort is home to two Championship Golf Courses, The Faldo Course and Castle Hume Course. The Faldo Championship Course (7,167 yards Par-72) is an exciting challenge for golfers of all abilities, featuring 18 spectacular holes – 14 of which have water in play – the course is regularly ranked among the top 100 golf courses in the UK and Ireland, and is the first course in Ireland designed by six time Major winner, SirNick Faldo.

Situated on the edge of Castle Hume Lough and Lower Lough Erne, in the heart of the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Castle Hume Championship Course has a reputation for being an excellent test of parkland golf. Measuring 6,204 yards, the 18-hole par-70 course is home to stunning views and manicured fairwayswith some seven thousand trees and over thirty bunkers that will prove a fair challenge to golfers at all levels.

Established in 1896, Enniskillen Golf Club is a superb 18-hole parkland course adjacent to the historic Castle Coole Estate. The par-71 course boasts tree lined fairways along elevated tees that overlook the area and give players unparalleled views over the town and surrounding countryside. With a back nine that has been designated as an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI), the first parkland golf course in Northern Ireland to receive the recognition, this course will provide golfers with an enjoyable but demanding 18-hole challenge.

“Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism is delighted to be involved in the Fermanagh Lakelands Festival of Golf,which we believe will be an excellent showcase for Fermanagh as a golfing destination – particularly now that the eyes of the golfing community have turned back to this part of the world after Shane Lowry’s victory at the Open Championship last weekend. We hope that all those attending will have an unforgettable three days of golf across our amazing courses, and that they will get to experience some of the other attractions within the Fermanagh Lakelands.

“Where else could you play eighteen holes at a top ranked European course, explore a subterranean world at the fascinating Marble Arch Caves, paddle-board your way around over 150 small islands – some populated solely by wild pigs – and still have time to enjoy tea at a historic 18thcentury mansion? Fermanagh, that’s where!” concluded Tanya.

For more information on the Fermanagh Lakelands Festival of Golf and details on how to start your next golfing experience in Fermanagh please go to www.fermanaghlakelands.com/golf