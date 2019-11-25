Rebecca McKinney brings fashion to Jaguar Land Rover showroom

Luxury motoring brand Charles Hurst Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with style legend, Cool FM Breakfast presenter and Jaguar Land Rover brand ambassador, Rebecca McKinney, for a night of sparkle and style this December.

Cars & Couture is set to sashay into the Jaguar Land Rover showroom for one night only on Thursday 12th December. Promising a night full of festive fashion and fun, this exclusive VIP event will offer a night of luxury and escapism from the Christmas hustle and bustle, set in the stunning backdrop of the Jaguar Land Rover showroom – a sure way to get pulses racing.

The event will feature a host of exclusive high-end suppliers, such as diamonds from Jack Murphy Jewellers, and clothes from a selection of high street and designer favourites, including Ted Baker, All Saints, Walk In Wardrobe, Reiss, Mango, Rósóir Boutique and Cameo Boutique.

And after months of road-testing by Rebecca, guests can enjoy a special close-up of the Jaguar E-PACE, Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar for the evening, alongside her hand-picked fashion looks.

Ruth Kimbley, Marketing Manager at Charles Hurst Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Christmas is a time of indulgence, celebration and enjoyment, and Cars & Couture is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a sparkle-strewn fashion show with a festive fizz. Whether you are buying for someone special or looking to treat yourself, there’ll be plenty to choose from, whether it’s a car or couture!

“We’re really excited to be hosting a premium fashion event for the first time and bringing two wonderful worlds of design together – these cars are the ultimate accessory and our fashionable guests will appreciate the luxurious backdrop of these vehicles for the fashion show.”

Tickets are £32 per person and include a drink on arrival, fashion show, a festive trend report with Rebecca and a luxury car tour with the Charles Hurst Jaguar Land Rover Experts. Find out more and book your tickets now at www.charleshurstgroup.co.uk/land-rover or www.charleshurstgroup.co.uk/jaguar