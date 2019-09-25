Extra special reasons to enjoy Northern Ireland this week

Northern Ireland boasts an irresistible collection of places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Autumn Two Night Escape, Whistledown Hotel, Co. Down from £99 per person sharing

The three-star Whistledown Hotel nestles quietly in Warrenpoint, surrounded by the magnificent Mourne Mountains. The hotel offers an ideal location for seafront walks as well as being a convenient from which visitors cam explore the region, visiting Silent Valley, The Fairy Glen, Kilbroney Forest Park and more. Offer includes two nights’ accommodation with a full Irish breakfast each morning. As part of this package, enjoy tea/coffee and a scone each on arrival and £30 dining credit to use on the night of your choice in the hotel’s bistro restaurant, and is available Monday-Thursday. To book call 028 4175 4174. Offer available until 31 October 2019.

1 x Night B&B, Mahons Hotel, Co. Fermanagh from £100 per room per night

Mahon’s is a traditional family run three-star hotel, situated in the heart of Irvinestown and only a short trip away from Enniskillen and Omagh. Being located in the heartland of Fermanagh and its beautiful lake district means beautiful country walks, water sports and of course shopping. Offer includes overnight accommodation with breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 6862 1656. Offer available until 15 November 2019.

1 x Night B&B, Ballygally Castle Hotel, Co. Antrim from £120 per room per night

Overlooking golden sandy beaches and only a five-minute drive from Carnfunnock Country Park, the four star Ballygally Castle Hotel is the perfect base for exploring the Causeway Coast this summer. The castle dates back to 1625 and is the only 17th century building still used as a residence in Northern Ireland today. Offer includes overnight accommodation with a full Irish breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 2858 1066. Offer available until 15 November 2019.