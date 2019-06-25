Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Comber Earlies Food Festival!

This Saturday’s Comber Earlies Food Festival (29 June) should be at the top of everyone’s list of things to do in Northern Ireland this weekend!

In what will be a celebration of the distinct Comber Earlies potato and other local produce, the Festival will feature lots of fun activities for all the family plus a range of artisan foods to satisfy even the fussiest of food connoisseurs.

There will even be an opportunity to better your cooking skills with celebrity chef, James Tanner, who adds to the Festival experience with an array of interactive cooking demonstrations, giving you the chance to tickle your taste buds with some exquisite recipes.

Comber Earlies Food Festival

The artisan food market will feature around 30 local producers that showcase the quality and diversity of locally produced food which you can relax and eat in the hay bale picnic area.

Other attractions include the Ark Farm Animal Roadshow, a vintage tractor display, street theatre, plus children can enjoy potato themed crafts as well as the Jump, Jiggle and Jive interactive children’s dancing.

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council in partnership with Comber Earlies Growers’ Association and Food NI, the one-day event is free to attend and is one of the finest free food and drink events of its kind in the borough.

The Festival takes place from 10am – 4pm at The Square and St. Mary’s Church car park in Comber on Saturday (29 June) while the week-long Comber Earlies Fringe Festival, which has been organised by the Comber Regeneration Partnership Community in support of the Festival, runs until Tuesday 2 July.

More information can be found online at www.bit.ly/comberearliesfestival.