Discover ‘Frightening Fermanagh’ this Halloween

Fermanaghh Lakeland Tourism is encouraging holidaymakers across Ireland to add ‘Frightening Fermanagh’ to their list of short break destinations this Autumn, as it announces a packed schedule of ‘Spooktacular’ events and activities that are taking place in the Lakeland county over the Halloween period.

Boasting miles of crystal clear waters, mysterious forests waiting to be explored and even a medieval castle whose origins stretch back into history, visitor numbers to Fermanagh have been steadily increasing year on year with ‘must see’ attractions such as Cuilcagh Boardwalk (Cuilcagh Legnabrocky Trail), Marble Arch Caves, and Belleek Pottery enticing visitors to the region and contributing to over 404,000 trips to the area in 2018.

Frightening Fermanagh

Now, as Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism announces a Halloween schedule packed with magical cruises, terrifying tours, and white-knuckle Zombie Run’s, Marketing Manager Tanya Cathcart believes 2019 will be the county’s biggest year yet: “Co. Fermanagh is jam-packed with exciting – sometimes scary! – things to see and do this Autumn, which is why we’re expecting to welcome more visitors than ever to this year’s Halloween celebrations.

“We have lots of spine-tingling and hair-raising attractions for the whole family to enjoy this Halloween, and we would like to encourage everyone to come and experience the wide range of historical attractions, outdoor activities and hidden gems that make Fermanagh such a unique destination – we guarantee it will be a trip to remember!” added Tanya.

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism has unveiled a list of exciting experiences for holidaymakers to enjoy this Autumn, with a range of new events designed for families to get into the Halloween mood.

Visitors are invited to don their scariest costumes and prepare for a bone-tingling underground adventure packed with creepy characters at this year’s Halloween Spooktacular at Marble Arch Caves from October 26 – 27.

Belmore Court & Motel are encouraging travellers to experience the Fermanagh Lakeland’s breath-taking scenery and one-of-a-kind attractions this Autumn with 3 nights B&B from £50 per room per night until the end of October.

Families are invited to a Spooky Tour of Discovery at the world-famous Belleek Pottery on October 31, with children encouraged to come along in their Halloween costumes for a terrifying tour full of fun and discovery that includes a Halloween themed painting workshop for the little monsters. And, after you’ve explored the haunted attraction of Ireland’s oldest working pottery factory, then why not take the weight off your feet with a Seasonal Soup & Sandwich for only £7.

Reward yourself this Autumn with a midweek stay (Sunday – Thursday) in a luxury guest room at the lavish five-star Lough Erne Resort and enjoy a complimentary £70 resort credit with indulgent breakfast the next morning and full use of The Infinity Pool at The Thai Spa, from £115 per room until December 23.

Budding witches and wizards can leave the Muggle world behind and climb aboard a magical Hogwarts Halloween Cruise at Share Discovery Village from October 26 – 29. Young sorcerers can expect to be sorted into their wizarding house, cast some spells, and even sample some fascinating foods as they set sail on a mystical journey across the lough.

Treat your partner to a two-night break before November 30 at Belle Isle Estate and Private Island Self Catering Cottages and enjoy a Perfectly Paired Beer, Bites & Short Break Hamper which includes local beers, cheese, crackers, chutneys, and chocolate, from £216 per couple.

Those families looking to explore the great outdoors this Halloween can take the ferry to Lusty Beg Island and explore the lake-side woodlands at a special Scary Trail for Children from October 26 – November 3rd.

Visitors to the Erne county can take advantage of the Mahon’s Dine and Drinks Delights Package until November 15, which is offering guests of the family-owned Mahon’s Hotel two nights Bed & Breakfast with a three-course evening meal, complimentary pre-dinner Mahon’s Cocktail, and a Fermanagh Black Bacon Hamper to take home, from £109 per person sharing.

Castle Archdale presents their Happy Halloween themed weekend from October 25 – 27 where they will be hosting an eerie evening of family fun packed with ghostly movies, Halloween crafts, trick or treat, scavenger hunts, apple bobbing and much more.

Crom Estate on the shores of the Upper Lough Erne is home to a wide array of rare species such as otters, pine martens, red squirrels, bats, fallow deer and some of the UK’s rarest butterflies and moths. Wildlife lovers can escape for a relaxing stay at one of the cosy Holiday Cottages at Crom and enjoy free entry to any National Trust property, until November 15.

And, if it’s action you’re after, then test your nerves and sharp-shooting skills at Share Discovery Village’s Zombie Run on October 31. This exciting event is sure to thrill any older kids who will battle their way through the forest with Lazer Combat Guns to try and make it past the hair-raising Zombies… and each other!

Whisk your other half away for an exciting break in Enniskillen at the modern, boutique style Westville Hotel. With their Autumn Escape package you will enjoy one nights Bed and Breakfast with a two-course Dinner and bottle of wine, from £130 total stay (2 sharing) until November 30.

Enniskillen will be on T-MINUS countdown on Thursday October 31 as it celebrates half a century since man first set foot on the moon with a ‘Space Age Halloween’ fireworks display due to light up the night-skies over Ireland’s only island town. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has asked families to dress in ‘Space Age’ themed costumes for the Halloween celebrations which will take place in Broadmeadow, Enniskillen from 6:00PM and feature a Space Age Halloween Fancy Dress Party, lots of games and fun rides, and a DJ entertaining the family as they dodge creepy sci-fi characters until the fireworks display at 8:00PM sharp.

Experience Autumn by the lakes at the award-winning four-star Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges. Holidaymakers can enjoy two nights midweek Bed and Breakfast with one four-course Dinner and full use of the Killyhevlin Health Club, with fitness suite, indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and outdoor hot tub over looking Lough Erne, from £115 per person sharing.

Come along and enjoy a fun-filled family afternoon at the Hallowe’en Fest and Craft Fair at Florence Court on October 27, with lots of ghostly activities on offer at the beautiful Georgian mansion like craft stalls, spooky trails, live music and face painting.