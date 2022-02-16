Cool birthday party ideas for kids

It’s natural to want to give your kid the world on their birthday, and sometimes this comes in the form of a birthday party. However, party planning can be stressful, especially if you want to give your son or daughter the perfect day, who in turn may be desperately trying to win the approval of classmates. All in all, planning your child’s birthday party can put you under a significant amount of pressure, with multiple camps to impress. With an average children’s birthday party costing £320.50 in the UK, you may also be concerned about finances and worry about not being able to meet your child’s expectations. Here are some ideas which are sure to give your child an enjoyable birthday party to remember, without breaking the bank!

Talent show birthday

Here you are more or less creating an action-packed birthday party without actually having to put the effort in yourself. On your child’s invites, state that each guest has to come up with something to perform at a talent show. This will give your kid and their friends something to work towards and inspire a bit of healthy competition!

Arts and crafts

If your kid has a creative flair, an arty party might be the way forward. With a huge range of activities to choose from such as pottery decorating to necklace making, you can tailor the birthday party to suit your little one’s taste. Your child and their friends can really let loose and go wild – just be prepared for the clean up!

Karaoke with friends

Karaoke machines are inexpensive devices which can make for a whole lot of fun. If your kid has their sights set on stardom, you could encourage them and their peers to dress up as their favourite musical artists and perform one of their songs – you could even turn it into a friendly competition. However, if you just want to let loose and relish in your awful singing, then so be it!

Scavenger Hunt

A scavenger hunt is a guaranteed way to ensure birthday party guests do not get bored. The mystery of the scavenger hunt will keep the celebrations alive and will encourage guests to communicate if you feel some attendees might be a bit on the shy side. If your kids’ birthday falls around a seasonal event such as Easter, you may want to create an advanced Easter egg hunt. Of course, include the classic chocolate Easter eggs, but you may look to create some sort of story or theme around the scavenger hunt for added entertainment.

Escape room

Just like a scavenger hunt, an escape room can be a social activity which gets guests talking and bonding. However, hiring out a professional escape room can be expensive. If you have the time, why not create your own escape room in your own home. This will save the pennies, and if your children are particularly young, they may feel more at ease in a less pressurised situation.

Sleepover Party

Sometimes all kids want is to spend uninterrupted time with their friends. A great sleepover is often a defining moment during adolescence and is sure to bring your kid and their peers closer together. Make sure you have enough space and encourage everyone to bring their own sleeping bags so there’s less to clean up in the morning. Oh, and make sure to provide a great selection of films and snacks!

However you choose to celebrate your kid’s birthday, gifts and parties mean nothing in comparison to love and affection. Be sure to show your kid how much you love them on their special day!