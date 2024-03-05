Cinema lovers enjoy a Not Guilty verdict at Strand, Belfast

More than 50 guests from all over Northern Ireland enjoyed a ‘guilt-free’ afternoon at The Avenue Cinema in Belfast, courtesy of zero alcohol wine brand Not Guilty.

The cinema-goers were winners in a competition organised by Craigavon-based United Wines, the company that distributes Not Guilty in Northern Ireland, to win a trip to The Avenue in CastleCourt Shopping Centre for an exclusive showing of the movie ‘Wicked Little Letters’ (starring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman) with free drinks, food and parking.

Not Guilty is a range of full-flavoured, full-bodied zero alcohol wines that allow drinkers to have a good time, enjoy a few glasses, drive home and get up with no problems for work in the morning.

Gemma Herdman, Brand Manager at United Wines, explained: “We ran this competition in January, a month when everyone wants to eat and drink healthier, and the response was fantastic from people wanting a ‘guilt-free’ day out in Belfast.

“Not Guilty is the perfect drink for wine lovers who want all the fun without the baggage,” she added. “Crafted with the highest quality grapes for bold authentic flavours, the Not Guilty range, which includes Rosé, Pinot Grigio and red variations, is so good you’ll think you’re drinking the real deal.

“And in the morning, your head will thank you for the guilt-free good times,” said Gemma.

The ‘Low and No Alcohol’ market continues to grow right across the UK with half of the population purchasing a ‘Low and No Alcohol’ product in 2022*.

Younger consumers are taking the lead too, with Millennials more likely than any other generation to switch to no alcohol products*. More than a third of Millennials in the UK have bought Low & No alcohol in the last six months.

Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is now one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland. Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, United Wines distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.

For more information on Not Guilty and other ‘Low and No Alcohol’ drinks in the United Wines brand portfolio, visit www.unitedwines.co.uk/brands/.

* Source | Wine Intelligence | UK Wine Landscapes 2022 | Opportunities in No Alcohol Wine 2022