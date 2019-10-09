Bloggers Set To Inspire On The New Libraries NI #GetBloggingNI Events

Derry Central Library will host a free Blogging Inspiration session on Thursday 17 October from 6:30pm with well-known authors and bloggers Patience Bradley and Dr Ava Eagle Browne sharing their journey into blogging, their life experiences and years of expertise.

The Libraries NI event is designed to encourage potential bloggers to get started and will provide hints, tips and tricks towards success as well as giving participants an inside glimpse of the enjoyment of being a blogger. The session will be facilitated by chartered marketer Christine Watson of Training Matchmaker and will be hosted by journalist and content creator, Tina Calder of the Content Club and Excalibur Press.

Patience Bradley, model, author and blogger explained her path into blogging had its beginnings when she was making journals.

“Finding blogging in my later years has given me an incredible lease of life. I am now able to blog about my life, my passions and my interests as well as then using that content to fuel my career as an author.

“Currently my blogs are health, fashion and wellness related and I’m looking forward to launching my doggy blogs later this year.

“I’m delighted to be on board with Libraries NI because I want to prove that no matter what age you are, you’re never too old to blog. And if I can do it having struggled with lifelong dyslexia then anyone can.”

“Libraries NI is pleased to offer this free Blogging Inspiration event to introduce people to the art of blogging,” said Julie Reid, Libraries NI Service Development Manager. “Storytelling is forever evolving and blogging, vlogging and podcasting is quickly becoming the new platform for telling stories through text, images and video. Whether you’re blogging for business, documenting your family history or keeping a record of travelling expeditions, you’re using the power of words to tell a story.

“We’re delighted to once again team up with Christine Watson to present this event at Derry Central Library on Thursday 17 October and look forward to welcoming speakers Patience Bradley and Dr Ava Eagle Browne as well as host Tina Calder to the Library.”

Explaining her path to become a blogger, author, entrepreneur and blogger Dr Ava Eagle Browne said: “I am delighted to be involved in such a great initiative as the blogging inspiration session in Derry Central Library.

“I started blogging as a way to deal with struggles in my life – it was a way to heal.

“Blogging helped me write my books The Mango Girl and The Musings & Thoughts of Ava Eagle Brown.”

Christine Watson said blogging is no longer the preserve of the few.

“In recent years there has been a surge in interest in blogging, vlogging and podcasting across Northern Ireland.

“It’s a fantastic way to connect with like-minded people, immerse yourself in your passions, keep your mind healthy and active and an excellent excuse to get out and about and use your local library.

“Both Patience Bradley and Dr Ava Eagle Browne aren’t just bloggers, they are women who have taken their passions and turned them into a way to keep connected with their peers and communities.

“Our speakers challenge the stereotype of what a blogger is and show the real mental, physical and emotional benefits of expressing ourselves online in a responsible, measured and healthy way.

“Attendees at the Blogging Inspiration event in Derry Central Library will be sure to leave with the motivation, encouragement and practical knowhow they need to begin or amplify their blogging journey.”

The event in Derry Central Library is part of the ongoing Libraries NI series of #GetBlogging series which will run into 2020 across Northern Ireland.

Officially presented by Training Matchmaker in collaboration with Libraries NI, previous events in the #GetBlogging series included Blogging Inspiration sessions, a six-week get Blogging Course and five Blogging for Wellness roadshows.