Beyond panettone and pandoro: the other traditional Italian Christmas desserts

Every nation has its Christmas traditions, even at the table. And since the desserts are often promoted to the grade of main course during Christmas holidays, we can guess that every nation has its traditional Christmas desserts. Nevertheless, some of them have become so famous abroad that we can consider them, nowadays, as a trans-national (even though not traditional) food, renowned and consumed all over the world.

It is the case of a couple of traditional Italian Christmas desserts, such as the panettone and the pandoro. Born in Milan the first, in the Venetian province the second one, they are two authentic standard bearer of the Italian art of baking and cake making. But Italy has an enormous tradition of regional and local food, and the Christmas desserts are an essential part of it. Therefore, despite the panettone and pandoro’s worldwide celebrity, if you come down to Italy during Christmas holidays, you shouldn’t miss the chance to taste some of the best delicacies and sweet dainties that the Belpaese is able to propose you. Below you will find some of the most significant examples of this variety.