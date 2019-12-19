Beyond panettone and pandoro: the other traditional Italian Christmas desserts

Every nation has its Christmas traditions, even at the table. And since the desserts are often promoted to the grade of main course during Christmas holidays, we can guess that every nation has its traditional Christmas desserts. Nevertheless, some of them have become so famous abroad that we can consider them, nowadays, as a trans-national (even though not traditional) food, renowned and consumed all over the world.
It is the case of a couple of traditional Italian Christmas desserts, such as the panettone and the pandoro. Born in Milan the first, in the Venetian province the second one, they are two authentic standard bearer of the Italian art of baking and cake making. But Italy has an enormous tradition of regional and local food, and the Christmas desserts are an essential part of it. Therefore, despite the panettone and pandoro’s worldwide celebrity, if you come down to Italy during Christmas holidays, you shouldn’t miss the chance to taste some of the best delicacies and sweet dainties that the Belpaese is able to propose you. Below you will find some of the most significant examples of this variety.
- The traditional recipe is as appetizing as it’s simple. Basically, it’s a blend of sugar, egg white and honey, enriched with whole almonds and/or hazelnuts. The characteristic rectangular-based bar shape is another unmistakable feature. The recipe is so simple that it’s suitable to be modified, generating a large amounts of variations. The most typical one – nowadays a new Christmas tradition as well – is obtained by replacing the original dough with milk chocolate. But you can easily find many torrone recipes with different nuts (pistachios in particular), covered by dark chocolate or further enriched with candied fruits or other kinds of treats and candies.
- This ancient treat, whose recipe was originally created in the province of Siena (Tuscany), is of peasant origin, but nowadays is one of the Symbols of Italian Christmas, especially in certain regions. Basically, it’s a sort of flatbread enriched with a series of candied fruits (originally melon, orange and cedar), almonds, sugar, honey and a series of spices (nutmeg, grinded cloves, cinnamon, cilantro). Its saucer shape is finally covered with a generous amount of powdered sugar.
- Known especially in the far north of Italy, it’s a sweet bread made with rye and wheat flour, whose dough is blended with figs, raisins, walnuts, pine nuts and hazelnuts. The legend says that it was very appreciated by Napoleon and his troopers during the Northern Italy campaign in 1797.
- Like the panforte, these particular cookies come from Siena and are very popular in Tuscany and Central Italy. An almond paste-based dough is cut in cookie-sized diamond shaped pieces and then baked until they become crusty but not crunchy: the interior has to be kept soft and slightly moist. Finally, the cookies are covered with powdered sugar or an egg white and sugar icing.
- The epitome of Neapolitan Chistmas tradition, alongside with the traditional nativity sculptures. Small dough balls fried and then glued together by a generous mudslide of honey. As a fining touch, the whole creation is covered with colored funfetti.