It’s official! Belfast Loves Hillmount Santa’s Grotto as voted for by the general public in a Belfast Live poll. With almost 30% of the nearly 1,000 votes cast by Belfast Live readers and one entry per device counted, Hillmount topped the poll as the firm favourite.

Nominated by fans of the grotto and then shortlisted into the top five of Santa’s Grottos within a 10 mile radius of Belfast, including Titanic Belfast and Castle Court, the public vote opened for a week from 9 December before closing yesterday with Belfast Live revealing the favourite late last night.

Robin Mercer, owner of Hillmount, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named as Santa’s Favourite Belfast Grotto. I would like to thank Belfast Live readers for showing that Belfast Loves our Santa experience at Hillmount as every one of their votes is a vote of confidence in those who work tirelessly to bring the grotto to life every day in the run up to Christmas. It’s testament to the dedication and commitment of our team of elves and our Santas who ensure that every child who visits with their parents and grandparents make magical memories, whether they’re visiting for the first time or the tenth time.”

The grotto at Hillmount has been sharing the spirit of Christmas with families throughout the festive season for more than 30 years and is open until Monday 23 December. There is no advance booking required and for opening times and prices, visit www.hillmount.co.uk/santas-grotto.

Before he heads off to the North Pole to prepare his sleigh and reindeer for those all important deliveries on Christmas Eve, Santa will greet dogs at Hillmount on 24 December between 10am and 4pm.