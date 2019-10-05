Balloo House Awarded Prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand Status for 2020

Award-winning gastro-pub, Balloo House, has been awarded the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand status for 2020.

Based in Killinchy, County Down, Balloo House joined one of only six Northern Ireland restaurants awarded the Bib Gourmand by Michelin.

The award recognises establishments that offer high-quality food at affordable prices, with Balloo House being the only new entrant in Northern Ireland on the list for 2020 and the first pub in Northern Ireland to ever receive the accolade.

Ronan Sweeney, Balloo Inns Managing Director and owner said, “We are absolutely delighted to see Balloo House recognised with the highly coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand.

“Our customers have long recognised our focus on great quality locally-sourced food but being awarded with Bib Gourmand status is particularly special. Not least because Michelin carefully selects pubs and restaurants offering exceptionally good food at moderate prices.”

Announcing the awards, Rebecca Burr, Director of the Guide, said: “The eating out offer in Ireland just seems to go from strength to strength, and the new Bib Gourmands reflect this.

“They are really varied in terms of location, food and ambience, but are all producing very good meals with excellent produce. That produce is very often local, and it is really pleasing to see restaurants like Balloo House…flourishing.”

Renowned chef Danni Barry joined the Balloo House team earlier this year as Executive Head Chef expanding its awarding-winning culinary team. She began working in a professional kitchen at the age of 14, was named Chef of the Year in 2016 in the Irish Restaurant Awards and was previously awarded a Michelin star.

Danni’s passion for authentic flavours and quality seasonal produce complements the values and ethos of the Balloo Inns Group. Adding to the award-winning pub dining offering, Danni’s menus feature elegant seafood dishes and popular pub classics.

Balloo Inns Group employs approximately 120 staff across its four restaurants: The Parson’s Nose in Hillsborough, Balloo House and Overwood in Killinchy and Poacher’s Pocket, Lisbane. All the establishments in the group continue to enjoy enduring popularity and critical acclaim.

Ronan Sweeney attributes Balloo Inns’ continued success to the tremendous combined talent of his growing team and the great emphasis they place on delivering the best quality food and service to its local and increasing international customers.

In July of this year, Balloo Inns, also opened the doors to the highly anticipated new restaurant, Overwood, in Killinchy County Down. Sitting atop of the renowned Balloo House, the exquisite, mouth-watering new menu, that has been gaining recognition, is focused on ‘grilled over wood’ earthy flavours central to the Overwood offering. Overwood was recently named Most Atmospheric Restaurant in Ireland at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2020.

The 2020 Michelin Guide will be launched at The Hurlingham Club in London on 7th October 2019.