Women in Business Reveals New Centre of Learning

Women in Business has revealed its new Centre of Learning which will play host to a suite of market-leading training programmes for its members, including accessible and relevant one-day programmes for those who are short on time.

The Centre of Learning initiative was launched with the ‘Back to Business’ programme which is aimed at female employees who are returning to work after maternity leave. This innovative programme will offer support to these women returning to their role, equipping them with the tools, insights and confidence to influence and excel.

Following research and extensive feedback from valued Women in Business members, the Centre of Learning will offer a wide range of bespoke programmes that will actively support, mentor and aid business people, from female entrepreneurs to corporate professionals, on both their personal and professional journeys.

Women in Business Centre of Learning

Upcoming programmes are currently planned to run until February 2020 and will provide networking opportunities for like-minded professionals and peers to create lifelong friendships whilst also growing their career or business. Programmes include, ‘Back to Business’, ‘Grit and Grace’, ‘Brilliant Communication’, ‘Your Best Life Designed’, ‘Negotiation Skills’, ‘Mentoring Programme’ and ‘Resilience Skills’.

These innovative workshops and programmes will be delivered by recognised industry experts including Joanne Kelly, William J Clinton Leadership Institute; Mark Garrett Hayes, Your Best Life Designed; Niamh Shiells and Debbie Cousins, Advance Coaching Mentoring; and Camilla Long and Sarah Travers from Bespoke Communications. Women in Business is confident that there is guaranteed to be something to benefit everyone.

Head of Business at Women in Business, Lesley O’Hanlon commented, “These facilitated programmes were established to provide an empowering space to support Women in Business members personally and professionally throughout their careers. Women in Business is Northern Ireland’s largest and fastest growing business support network for women and we are extremely passionate about encouraging our members to climb the ladder of success and understand that, through continuous learning and training, they can continue to develop transferable skills and the motivation needed to create a sense of purpose”.

With a vision to equip women with the skills they need to, start their own business or develop their careers, rising into senior manager and leadership positions, Women in Business is excited to offer such a wide variety of programmes and would urge its members and the surrounding business community to take full advantage of what they have to offer.

To find out more about the programmes on offer, or to book your space, visit www.womeninbusinessni.com or contact Programmes Manager [email protected] and get ready to be inspired.