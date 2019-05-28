Why Maintenance Management is Vital for Business

Maintenance management might not sound like a glamorous subject, but it’s a necessity when it comes to modern business. It can save huge amounts of money, streamline your operations and reduce preventable downtime, and it can also help you to prolong the life of your equipment and to reduce the odds of industrial accidents.

According to research from Mintek, businesses can save an average of 12-18% on costs by investing in reactive maintenance. And yet despite that, businesses typically spend 80% of their time reacting to maintenance issues instead of proactively trying to prevent them.

Part of that is because our modern society is so fast-paced that it can often feel as though we need to work as hard as we can just to stay on top of things. Maintenance can often be treated as an afterthought, and even when companies make it a priority, it can be difficult to monitor and maintain a range of disparate systems across different locations.

The good news is that there’s a better way: computerised maintenance management systems (CMMSs). 53% of companies are already using CMMS to track maintenance management, with 37% of survey respondents planning to increase their investments in the space.

But the real question is how maintenance management and CMMS systems are able to help, and that’s where this article comes in. Let’s get started.

How Maintenance Management Helps

Reactive maintenance is cheaper

Reactive maintenance is the process of maintaining your equipment and facilities before you have a problem. Waiting for a problem to develop can lead to machinery degrading more than it otherwise might have done and problems that you weren’t aware of getting worse over time. It might cost more up front, but it’ll save a lot of money in the long term. It’s exactly the same as it is with the human body – it’s better for us to identify a problem earlier than to wait for it to become a problem.

Less equipment downtime

When you’re using maintenance management techniques to monitor the health of your equipment, you can reduce downtime by carrying out regular small fixes instead of taking it offline for days or weeks on end to carry out repairs. In some cases, where a large number of similar machines are in use, it can even reduce the number of machines that you need to lease or purchase.

It’s easy to get started

Tools like Limble CMMS are specifically designed to help you to get started with maintenance management, and they can help you to reduce time spent handling work requests by up to 34% and to improve organisation, communication, accountability and productivity by up to 30%. Better still, you’ll see improvements and a return on investment almost immediately.

Longer equipment life

Fixing smaller issues can improve the overall longevity of your equipment, reducing the amount of time and money you spend replacing machinery and retraining employees. Be warned, though, that this is no excuse to skimp on upgrades. If your machinery is what allows your company to run in the first place, regular upgrades can be just as important as maintaining the equipment that you already have.

Boosted productivity

Most people are more productive when they’re in a clean and tidy environment than they are when they’re surrounded by clutter. The same concept is equally true when it comes to the upkeep of your machines. If your machines are kept in bad condition then people will waste time finding short-term fixes and workarounds instead of getting things done.

Better communication

This benefit only really applies to when you’re using a CMMS system. The idea is that instead of the fallible, manual systems that some companies rely on, everything will be digitised and stored in a single place so that you can see the status of all of your equipment in real-time. You can also create automated emails and reminders so that there’s no excuse for anyone to forget to carry out routine maintenance.

It’s common sense

It doesn’t take a genius to realise that maintaining your equipment is better than allowing it to degrade over time. The companies that aren’t implementing maintenance management aren’t doing that because they think it’s a bad idea – they’re doing it because they think they don’t have the time or the resources. But that brings me on to the final point on this list.

It pays for itself

Ultimately, when you invest in maintenance management and commit to keeping your equipment in the best shape possible, you’re making an investment in the future. Sure, it’ll cost you up front, but given enough time it’ll pay for itself – and then some. It becomes a gift that keeps on giving, ensuring that your company is working at optimum capacity while simultaneously cutting your operating overheads in the long term. What’s not to love?

Conclusion

Now that you know how maintenance management helps, the next step is for you to make it a part of your day-to-day operations. After all, there’s a big difference between knowing that something will help and taking tangible steps to make it a reality. On top of that, you’re up against the clock, and every day that you waste is a day that your competition could be racing ahead of you. Act now…before it’s too late.