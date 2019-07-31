Why Day Use Hotels are the Best for Business Travelers

Being the traveler yourself, you can surely recall those moments where you paid for a room for the whole day and only needed it for a few hours?

The problem with entrepreneurs is that they travel a lot. You may visit Manchester for a business meeting. You land early in the morning and your meeting is an hour past noon. If you check into a typical hotel, they will charge you for the whole day. But you only need it for a few hours, why pay more for less?

Previously you were forced to roll with the punches, but not anymore. The day rooms in Manchester lets you book hotels on an hourly basis, all the while giving you access to all of their other services.

Offered Services

Cuisine- If you want to dine at a particular hotel, you would have to check in first. With day use hotels, you can enjoy meals, have a drink or two at the rooftop, try the buffet and much more, all without the headache of checking in. Walk in, have your food, pay up and walk out.

Relaxation- You have a meeting and drove 2 hours in the sweltering heat. The meeting starts in about 2 hours and you stink like garbage. You can’t afford to hit any local swimming pool, not that suit. The only option is to rent a hotel and freshen up. Once again, no hotels will make you pay for the whole day, whereas day use hotels only charge by the hour or services. You can book a room for an hour and get all freshened up, or you can swim around a bit in the swimming pool.

Even have a quick snack before you leave.

Travelling- Delayed flights can be a nightmare. Spending the night at the airport is never fun. It’s hard to sleep on the chairs and the food is garbage. It’s difficult to rent hotels at the middle of the night especially when your flight is early in the morning. You can easily get a day use hotel for the night and get some decent sleep.

Why should you use such a hotel?

The obvious word is flexibility. The range of options offered by these hotels lets you handpick the rooms and services that best your interest. They don’t overcharge or hold back any of the services. You will receive the same hospitality as the other guests.

If you travel a lot and burning a lot of money by living in this traditional hotels, this alternative might be a good change of pace the next time you drop anchor in Manchester.