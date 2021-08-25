What Is The Typical Hourly Rate Of A Fractional CMO? A Burning Question Often Asked

Chief Marketing Officer is a very important position in an organization. They are marketing executives without which nobody can know about your product or service, no matter how good or faultless it is. So the responsibility of marketing to make the consumers buy your product or service lies solely on the CMO. But a company that is at its startup stage cannot afford a full-time CMO. But without them, it will become difficult for the company to survive.

Fortunately, there is an option for outsourcing marketing to Fractional CMO to ensure that you have a marketing executive onboard at minimal costs. You can take advantage of CMO talent without having to pay for a full-time executive. In this article, we will discuss how much they cost, but let’s look at how they work.

How do fractional CMOs work?

You may be wondering whether fractional CMOs work virtually or in person? If so, then we have the right answer for you. Fractional CMOs can work both ways. It can be valuable for the company to have the Fractional CMO make regular visits to have in-person meetings and start with the project. This will create more trust among the team members and allow the Fractional CMO to lead them more efficiently.

But despite this, remote Fractional CMO services will allow you to get more talent from around the world. Sometimes even Fractional CMOs in the locality will also want to work virtually. This is because they may be dealing with more than one company and thus do not want to waste time and energy going from one company to another.

How much does Fractional CMO cost?

The average salary of a CMO is around $170,000, while CMOs from famous industries want higher salaries, around $250,000 to 310,000. And this salary does not include the benefits and bonuses.

While Fractional CMO provides similar services to the CMO executives, they also prevent the burden of salary and benefits on the company. The standard hourly rate of fractional CMO is around $200 to 300. But experts advise against entering into an open-ended agreement. They recommend that you make a contract of at least ten hours a week for six months since marketing strategies take time to build and give results.

In a nutshell

Now in this fast-paced world, where global collaboration and remote working are becoming popular, Fractional CMO services are increasing. The advantages of working with a Fractional CMO are vast, especially for the companies in the startup phase. With a Fractional CMO, you can reap the CMO talent benefits while also saving up on money.

They have a cheaper hourly rate and offer their knowledge and experience to upscale your company. They will set up your business and allow you to make your company a success. Their services offer many advantages to companies, and one should not miss out on it.