Using Search Engines to Grow Your Business

Gone are the days when you would have to flip through the yellow pages and phone books just to get the contact details of a service, shop, restaurant, or product that you would like to buy. When you find yourself scrambling to look for let’s say… a good Indian restaurant nearby, what do you usually do? There is no question that you would take out your mobile phone, tablet, or laptop, connect your device to an internet connection, open up your browser and type in your go-to search engines, right? As you scroll through the results, you would most likely just go through page one, up to three max. You would not even bother to go through all of the links that would be shown in the results. Imagine if you were the owner of an Indian restaurant, and your website was just scrolled on just because it was not in the first few pages of a search result. Ouch! That is tough on your business. When you start to understand and put into practice search engine marketing strategies for your business, you can exponentially grow it and divert some traffic and potential value to your brand and your business.

Search Engines… Optimisation vs Marketing

As similar as they may sound, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM) are actually different things – and when successfully implemented, both could do wonders to your business! When you use SEO, you drive audiences and traffic to your website by creating content that caters to keywords searched by users. When these keywords appear significantly in your website and your content is relevant to user searches, there is a high chance that your link would appear in a higher ranking in search results pages. This will not cost you anything. SEM, on the other hand, is a paid marketing strategy. You, as advertiser, could pay and place a bid on certain keywords related to your brand that people would likely search for. What this does then is that it would place your link at a relevant spot, most likely at the top of search engine results.

Paying for What you Get

Now, you might be thinking that this might be a really expensive marketing strategy to execute – most especially if you are just only starting to build your brand and business up. Well, the great thing about SEM is that it is only paid per click or PPC. Meaning, you only have to pay the search engine companies for every click on your link. Not only will you get your money’s worth, but you would also be able to track the actual number of traffic driven to your website through this marketing scheme (unlike other marketing strategies where results are not entirely quantifiable). You could also spread out your budget per click and how long you want your ad to last. Since there are different search engine websites like Google, Yahoo, Bing, Ask, and so much more, you could actually spread out your budget so that you could target users from each.

Knowing the Right Keywords is the Key

Words have power, there is no doubt about that. That is why using the right keywords for both your SEO and SEM strategies is the answer in brand building and driving in good traffic. Your keywords need to have value, you have to know which keywords relating to your products and services are relevant to potential customers. After all, these will be the words they would need to type in the search engine boxes to generate the results and hence see your ads, right? With SEM, it is an important aspect to understand the keywords that would drive the most traffic to your websites and ads because this is what you would bid money on. These keywords would represent whether your ads would be a bust, or a huge money-making success.

Advertise your Way

You might think that with search engine marketing you would only be limited to advertising with the use of your links – whether if it is your Facebook or Instagram page or e-commerce website. This is where you are wrong. You would also be able to do product driven advertisements to increase the chance of purchase from your target market or do text based ads with a main focus of driving customers to your websites. SEM is a great strategy to use in order to build your brand and to establish a network of customers. Remember, when people search for keywords relating to your products or services, these are the people who are highly likely to make a purchase. With great ads, you could easily turn this into a sale that would not only grow your business, but introduce your name and brand to the market as well.