Understanding The Convergence of IoT and Access Control Technology

Thinking about technology advancements, the term ‘convergence’ has earned a reputation for practicality across many industries and niche markets. If you look at it from the angles of cloud, mobile and social, you’ll definitely see many practical examples of convergence.

Looking further afield, you’ll also the convergence of internet of things (IoT) and security access control technology. In layman’s terms, this could mean the same as connectedness of everything.

But for the purpose of clarity, here is exactly what it means.

Convergence is the evolutionary process of connection between seemingly unrelated things, technologies or concepts. Without being told, many people may not be able to understand the convergent relationship between IoT and access control technology systems. And that is what this post is all about.

Factors Responsible For The Convergence

Practically, there are many factors responsible for the convergence of internet of things and access control technology. But for the purpose of this article, we’ll discuss a few of them. Regardless of your intent for reading this post, this will provide you the foundation to make the best beneficial decision.

Expansion of IoT Devices

The proliferation of smart IoT devices with powerful sensors is one of the most influential factors here. In today’s modern day technology landscape, it is now very common to see devices with temperature, smoke, proximity, image, infrared and optical sensors. On the other hand, affordability of these devices across many industry verticals is also responsible for the expansion itself.

Some of the key industries you’ll see this very often include health, home, energy and transportation. However, the key thing here is that proliferation and connectivity of these devices creates vulnerable access points.

Consequently, these recognized vulnerable access points creates space and opportunity for access control technology providers. So as more and more people are getting connected, the providers and connectors of these devices are also taking security into account.

Still on the expansion of IoT devices, the clearance and certification of smart devices like Continuous Glucose Monitor by US Food and Drug Administration authority is also attracting more investors and manufacturers into the space. The consequence is that more of these and similar devices will continue to hit the market for mass adoption.

You can check this post for more examples of emerging smart devices with sensors. Another area to look into is enterprise IoT market. This is the playground for platform and infrastructure companies.

Cheaper And Wider Cloud Connectivity

For most of the smart devices you’ll find in the market today, you cannot get much value from them without connectivity. In fact, the core utility is all about seamless and steady connection to the cloud. Both for individuals, households, businesses and public organizations, connection of smart devices regardless of how many they are doesn’t require fresh investments in IoT cloud platform or infrastructure.

The nature of individualized or partitioned access makes everything widely accessible and cheaper at the same time. And that leads to wider adoption as well.

However, when this happens in a large enterprise with branches across many countries, states or cities, there arises the need to main visibility of all connected devices. This will then give you foundation for management of dynamic access control, device authentication and context specific operations policy.

In simpler terms, such control will make it possible to define who gains access, for what purpose, when and for how long. Here is the area where access control technology plays a significant role.

In the end, the dynamic nature of cloud connected IoT devices requires tight access control. This is something you cannot leave to chance.

Emerging Security Challenges

Here is another great factor that is responsible for the convergence of internet of thing (IoT) and user access control technology. The interesting thing here is that proliferation of interconnected sensor powered smart devices also unfolds some security challenges. Sure you don’t want anything to take you unaware or experience some painfully expensive but preventable damages.

The tricky thing here is that granting access within wired and wireless enterprise network of connected devices is a complex challenge on its own. Within this specific domain many vulnerable points exist.

And cyber criminals are also upping their game too.

However, in order to thrive in this environment, access control technology must be integrated from the start, during and after deployment of IoT connected devices or platforms. Greater attention must also be paid to security of the network, connected devices and user data during continued usage.

This will ensure complete cyber and physical security at all times. Another interesting thing to consider here is long term sharing of threat intelligence via public and private feeds.

Practical Examples of Convergence

Smart Home Automation – Talking about internet of things (IoT), the home front is one domain where you’ll see many practical applications. In other words, you’ll see the convergence in action.

In today’s modern technology industry, many companies are now taking advantage of ubiquitous availability of Wifi at home to connect many devices you may not have even thought of. First there are smart home ecosystems that are company or vendor specific in most cases. Examples in this area include Apple HomeKit, Google Home/Assistant, Samsung SmartThings etc. These ecosystems will help you to connect company specific and other compatible devices. Device specific examples include NetGear Arlo Q and August Smart Lock Pro.

Enterprise Applications – Depending on the type of company involved, there are smart IoT devices that require cloud connectivity to run. Some of the best in this area can be found in health, energy and transportation management systems. Examples include connected car and smart grid applications.

Smart City Projects – In addition to enterprise IoT applications, smart city projects is one pertinent area where access control technology play an important role. This is based on the complexity of user access levels that are usually involved in the design, deployment and usage of these utilities.

Beyond the points I have discussed here, there are many more practical examples of convergence between internet of things (IoT) and access control technology. The key point Is that user access needs tight control systems in order to ensure maximum security. Take this into account from beginning to deployment and usage of smart sensor powered and interconnected devices.