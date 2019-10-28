Transport Options for Belfast City Airport

Belfast City Airport offers some fantastically convenient flights to destinations across the UK, including London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff and Newquay. It sees around 2.5 million passengers pass through its terminal annually with the numbers growing year on year. It is easy to see why. The airport is located just 1.8 miles from the city centre of Belfast and consequently it is well connected to major road networks and public transport infrastructure. You can travel to and from Belfast City Airport stress-free with the guide below and ensure that your trip is a success!

Driving to the Airport

If you are travelling with a lot of luggage, a large group or need to be at the airport at an inconvenient time, arriving by car could be your best option. Belfast City Airport can be found on the A2 Sydenham Bypass that takes road users between Belfast and Holywood. Whether you are travelling to the airport from the north on the M2 or south on the M1, make sure to follow signs for Belfast City Airport via the M3. If you are using satellite navigation, enter the postcode BT3 9JH.

At the peak times, roads into and out of Belfast can become quite congested. It is a good idea to leave yourself plenty of time, especially if you need to travel during the work rush hours.

Parking at Belfast City Airport

If you decide to drive, you will of course also need to park at the airport. There are plenty of Belfast City Airport parking options available, but to get the best value fares it is important to book in advance with a comparison website. Parkhero.co.uk is a great option, as it allows you to easily compare the available options without requiring you to create an account or charging you a booking fee. Once you have entered your search, you can filter the results by price, parking type and customer rating, to help you make the right choice for your trip.

Public Transport Options

Travelling to the airport by public transport is a great option if you live nearby or are staying in the city centre, as you have the option of either bus or train. Taking the Airport Express 600 bus service from the city centre bus station is by far the easier option. It runs very 30 minutes during the peak hours and takes just 10 minutes to reach the airport.

If you want to travel by train however, you will need to get off at Sydenham train station and catch a shuttle bus to the airport. The airport offers a free shuttle service, but you will need to go to the Airport Parking Service desk in the airport to ask to be taking to the station and at Sydenham station you will need to use the freephone to request a pick-up. From Sydenham you can take trains to Belfast Central or Great Victoria Street stations.

Taxi Options

If you don’t plan to drive, but want the convenience of not having to wait for a bus and lugging your luggage around, a taxi is the ideal option. You can be dropped directly in the centre or right outside your accommodation within less than an hour of landing! The official taxi partner of Belfast City Airport is Value Cabs and they can be found directly outside the airport terminal. The journey to the city centre takes just 5 minutes. There is a £2.50 surcharge included in the taxi fare, which usually costs about £10.50.

However you choose to travel to and from Belfast City Airport, make sure to plan in advance and ensure you have a stress-free journey!