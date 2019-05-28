Top 5 Tips for Office Productivity

Every boss wants to see productivity increase in the workplace. When productivity is lacking, the whole business suffers. But what can you do to increase office productivity? There are a number of changes you can make, so here are five ways to boost office productivity and get more out of your team.

1. Create a Comfortable Office Environment

Employees are only going to be productive when they are physically comfortable in their working environment, and there are a few simple changes that could make a big difference.

Start by making sure the temperature is at a comfortable level rather than being too hot or too cold. You should also ensure the level of light is adequate so that your employees are not squinting at their desks.

If the office itself is the problem, you may consider moving to a better one. It may be a hassle, but the resulting productivity boost you get from a better office could make it well worth your while. Search for an office that ticks all the boxes and move to a more productive environment.

2. Use the Right Tools

The tools that you and your team use can have a big impact on productivity. For example, do you waste hours sending emails between each other? Then switch to a tool like Slack, which is a much more efficient way for teams to interact than sending endless emails back and forth.

Or share documents in Google Drive and improve collaboration rather than sending them back and forth to make edits.

3. Invest in Ergonomic Furniture

Make sure your employees are as comfortable as possible by providing them with ergonomic chairs and desks. Do your best to make sure they are comfortable while they work, and it will be an investment that could well pay off when you boost productivity as a result.

4. Listen to Your Employees

Your employees will be more productive when they are happy in their roles, so make sure you listen when they have complaints or concerns. Create a culture of openness where they can come to you with any issues, and make it clear that they can bring their suggestions to you and that you will listen to them.

They may have some simple ideas that you can implement that will have a big impact on their overall happiness, leading to a productivity increase.

5. Do Meetings Differently

Meetings are important for coming up with new ideas, but they can drag you down if no one is getting anything out of them. If your meetings are not helping, shake things up.

Hold a meeting while going on a walk, or consider holding them while standing up to increase energy levels. You could also make them into shorter brainstorming sessions to inspire creativity.

Boost Office Productivity

A productive office is important for any business. If you feel that productivity is lacking, or you simply think it could be improved, use these ideas to get started. Create a more productive office environment that everyone enjoys working in, and see your productivity levels soar.