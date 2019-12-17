Tips for Coping with Business Competition in a Market Environment

Sometimes the thought of encountering an already competitive business environment demoralizes small traders from focusing on their commerce. The idea of falling out of business due to the inability to hold the competition pressure creates a considerable amount of worry.

However, if despair is not an option, how else can you survive the stiff competitors and withstand the pressure while winning a more significant market share? It is easier than you can imagine!

Cut Out the Dead Part

It is arguably true that not all business commodities you deal with equally bring little or no profit to the trader, even without incurring a loss. Therefore, how to deal with such commodities?

Apply a corporate refocusing strategy that entails conceding some part of your business that is not doing good within the business environment. Some businesses deal with too many commodities that they can handle. Therefore, doing away with some part of the trade items gives the business an easy time to focus on the major trade commodities while pushing hard through the competition pressure to retain a broader market segment.

Despite being smaller, some businesses have been on the market for a long time. For this reason, they have gained specialization in a specific area of trade that your business offers too. Therefore, even though the part of your business dealing with this trade item is not doing bad on the market, you have very few customers. There’s no need for spending much time on trade items that a few people are buying. Shelve it off from your business. This change will give you an ideal time to focus on primary business agenda and products with a bigger turn-over.

Assimilate the Business Market Competition

Even if you are running an already established business with little competition, you shouldn’t ignore the competitive nature of the market. Analyze smaller business that is specialized and works in the same line of service or products as your company. Assimilate such companies to build a stronger company that is focused on producing better services to clients. For instance, Facebook has applied such a cooperative strategy to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp to lower any chance of prospective competition that may threaten its existence in the future.

Apply the Hiring and Placing of Employees Weapon

Employment weapon is a crucial strategy of cutting down the pressure within a business environment. There is a strict procedure for employing staff. However, to face the competition, unethical poaching of key employees can be helpful.

Therefore, you need to take time and study the market segment. Identify primary rivals that are a threat to the existence of your business. Analyze its commercial process and the key employee responsible for spearheading the competition. Poach them by promising a pay rise compared to what they get from the current company, and on top of that, some benefits.

It is undeniably true that small business customers are more attached to the staff than they are to the company itself. Therefore, in case you poach a crucial employee of such a company, the probability of them bringing a loyal customer to your business is very high.

Consequently, this approach will help in reducing competition pressure by increasing the number of customers to your business. The customers come due to services offered by the individual employee (poached) they can attest to his quality production. Get a logically flowing text from top-rated essay writers to guide you on how to use the employment approach to manage the stiff competition.

Have a Mutual Agreement with the Stakeholders

After getting rid of the dead parts of your business, what is the next stage? Since you are also a stakeholder who is still a meaningful dealer in the conceded item, you need to make a mutual agreement with the current businesses dealing with the particular product.

For example, if your business deals with car wash, you can concede the business of washing cars and strike a deal with primary stakeholders within the realm. Make them understand that any vehicle they wash should pass by your yard for detailing, maintenance, and even repair if possible. It will reduce competition and possibly gives you a way of earning a fortune without much pressure.

Closing Remarks

Withstanding the market turbulence and competition within a business environment is easier than you have ever thought. Therefore, consider the above-highlighted tips and keep your stiff competitors in check.