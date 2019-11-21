The highs and lows of life as a working single parent

Some might say that becoming a parent is one of the most rewarding things you can ever do. It’s exciting, fun and fills a space in your heart that you never even knew was empty. It can also be hard, particularly when trying to juggle a busy work schedule at the same time. Add being a single parent into the mix and it can all prove pretty tricky! It a scenario that I and thousands of others tackle, and I daresay achieve, daily. Here are some of the highs and lows we can encounter during our lives as working single parents.

Organisation

You wake up and kiss the well-rested beautiful faces of your little darlings. Another day is about to start and so the military operation begins. Teeth, toilet, shower, breakfast, clothes, schoolbags, snack. You have almost achieved your goal of getting everyone out the door until it’s time for shoes. I’m not sure if it’s like this in every household but when it’s time for putting shoes on, my children seem to temporarily lose their hearing. Finally, after the fourth rendition of “Can you please put your shoes on”, it is done and off we go.

Organisation is key. If you have no routine and no plan, you may as well forget it!

Childcare

Childcare costs can mount up and when there’s only one income, it can be a real burden. It does become easier when your children are of school age as your costs are drastically reduced. Lots of businesses are thankfully realising the difficulties we face and are implementing more flexible working conditions. This can make a monumental difference and ease the burden somewhat. After school clubs and breakfast clubs are another welcomed help.

Schooling

As our children get older, issues at school can arise. Whether it’s our children struggling with particular subjects, bullying taking place or accidents happening at school, it can be a very sensitive time for all. School safety is a real concern for some and facing these worries alone can be a real burden.

Children getting ill and being off school is another obstacle we all encounter from time to time. Whilst companies have to give you time off to deal with parental matters, asking for time off isn’t a pleasant experience.

Evenings

One of the things I struggled with the most as a working single parent was having no one to help ease the burden in the evenings. There is no tag-team anymore. After a hard day at work, you are utterly exhausted but you come home and start all over again. Your second job begins. Dinner, bath, homework, bedtime stories. It’s hard but it is also very rewarding.

Working allows us to achieve the things we want and need for our families and being a parent is probably our greatest achievement. Its tiring doing it alone sometimes, but we get twice the love and twice the cuddles and I wouldn’t change that for the world.