The Google Algorithm: What You Need To Know About Recent Updates

Algorithm updates can be unpredictable with a number of them being implemented per year, however, it is not impossible to predict and combat the events of this. Though there are very few ways you can fully recover from an algorithm update, implementing pay per click strategies can help to boost your brand until you are able to recover your ranking position with SEO tactics, but how will this affect the business as a whole? In this article, we will be looking into some of the recent updates, giving you the insight into everything you need to know.

Medic Update: August 2018

When looking into recent algorithm updates that have been implemented by Google, it is important to speak about the Medic update. Though this update is not over a year old, the E.A.T metrics that have been implemented as well as the focus on your money or your life sites are still causing fluctuations in recent rankings. This update laid the foundation for content to be of high quality and beneficial for the user when reading it online.

March 2019 Broad Core Update

Following the medic update, there have been a number of changes such as the March 2019 core update. This update sort about E.A.T metrics being further implemented into the health sector, targeting the content and ensuring that all content being produced is high quality. This update further outlined to users the lengths they have to go to in order to improve rankings by bettering their content. Rankings during this time did fluctuate, however it helped to further optimise search results and ensure that all content that appears is of the best quality.

June 2019 Broad Core Update

Similar to that of the March core update, the June core update bought about the final blow to the content creation process. With Google now following the E.A.T guidelines even more closely, there is the potential of older content harming the ranking of your website. Though Google has been seen to be saying to both delete and not delete old content, many have found that reoptimizing existing content has helped their overall ranking position in Google SERPS. Whether this is through keyword optimisation or just refreshing the sources to ensure that all content is up to date and fully optimised for the best possible outcome.

Google Rank Brain

Each of these core algorithm updates have all affected the way that Google Rank Brain is ranking websites. Whether this is the implementation of mobile-first indexing, E.A.T metrics or overall content quality, this can all affect your website and its ability to rank against competitors. Though algorithm updates can be difficult to prepare for, it is important to look into Google analytics regularly and track and fluctuations as this could help you to predict when an Algorithm update is due to occur. Though this will take practice to perfectly implement this perfectly and get to position one, having the right strategy in place is highly beneficial for rankings as it ensures you are listed higher.

Whether you are a small business looking to recover from one of these updates, or you are an established business looking to create content closely following the E.A.T metric, there are a number of ways that you can optimise your website to work in your favour. Where will you begin?