The four key standards you need to meet when setting up a new business

Whether you’re a new entrepreneur who’s just getting started on an exciting new venture, or an experienced business owner, it’s easy to overlook a few things when starting up a business. Although you’re no doubt eager to get started and it may be tempting to get caught up in the excitement, it’s vital that you cover all bases – from licencing to taxes. Here, we’ve listed the top four standards that you must meet when setting up a new business:

1. Licensing

It’s important to consider the legal aspects of starting a business. It may not be the most exciting of tasks but failing to gain a common license and permit – especially for homebased small businesses – can cause major issues. Be sure to contact your city’s business license department as soon as possible and get the ball rolling to make sure you’re legally allowed to trade from your location.

It goes without saying that you’ll need a licence if your new business will be serving alcohol or food. But what about where you store your data? Do you know what software package you’ll be using and whether it is the licensed version? It may be a significant cost to purchase the programmes, but using licensed software really does pay off in the long run.

2. Electricity

If you’re opening up a brand new office space that’s never been used before, you might need to set up a new electric connection. If you’re not sure how to get your connection sorted, contact your distribution network operator (DNO) and tell them what you require. Without doing this, your business simply won’t get up and running.

3. Insurance

There are some optional insurances, but one that you need to take out is employers liability insurance. Failure to do so can lead to a fine of up to £2,500 per employee per day without it. You must also take out property insurance so that your equipment, inventory and signage is covered for fire, storm or theft. If you are starting your business in your own home, you still require insurance as your homeowner’s policies won’t cover your business requirements.

You’ll also need to take out vehicle insurance if you’ll be working with cars. While we know that car insurance is important, if your company is going to have their own fleet, it’s essential that those vehicles are insured to protect your business against liability if there’s an accident. Business interruption insurance can help you in the event of a disaster which would interrupt your operations. In these circumstances, having the correct plan in place will help you to avoid major financial loss.

4. Taxes

Whether you’re operating from a physical store or you’re renting out offices, you’ll need to take care of your taxes. Business rates are like a council tax but for business properties and some premises are exempt from these rates. If you are running your business from home, it’s unlikely you’d have to pay business rates as well as your council tax, unless you are employing staff to work in your home or potential customers will be visiting your location. Also, if you’ve adapted your home space, including your garage, then you’ll need to pay business rates too.

Corporation tax is a requirement for any limited company that makes a profit. It is set at 19% for all companies and you must pay it within nine months and one day of the company’s accounting year end. If you’re a sole trader, however, you won’t pay corporation tax.

While it may seem like a lot to take in, it’s crucial that you set up your business correctly at the start to avoid falling at the first hurdle.