The big move: 4 common mistakes made when moving offices

In most cases, moving offices is a cause for celebration. After all, office moves are usually promoted as your company moves onto bigger and better things.

Unfortunately, these moves are hardly plain sailing. Unless you are a big organisation, you simply don’t have the dedicated office manager and everything else that can help facilitate such a move.

Instead, it’s left to you and your employees and considering this is not anyone’s forte, it’s a point in which mistakes can enter the picture. We don’t need to highlight how expensive some of these mistakes can be – days of lost productivity is a nightmare in any industry.

In a bid to help your move flow as seamlessly as possible, we have penned today’s article. Let’s now take a look at some of the most common office move mistakes that are made, and what you can do to make sure they don’t happen again.

The broadband factor

As we all know, the internet is the meat and bones of most businesses nowadays. However, you might be surprised at just how many companies find superb new premises – but don’t organise an internet connection.

Of course, there’s no one-fits-all internet connection nowadays. Some of you might research if any fibre optic cable has been laid in the area, while others might need a more standard solution.

Regardless, first make sure that the building is connected before you make any plans to move in.

It’s not just about internet

While the internet is going to grab the headlines in the modern-day world, it doesn’t just stop with this. There are also phone systems to consider as again, the last thing you need is for your company to be inaccessible during those first few weeks in the new space.

Contrary to popular belief, this isn’t always straightforward. For example, if you have a fairly large team, you may have to turn to completely new wiring and ports as you try and accommodate so many different handsets.

Parking matters

Nowadays, there are a whole host of benefits that employees now expect. In short, the working environment has changed significantly from what it was previously.

Well, one of these benefits is parking. If your current office has large amounts of it, and your new one doesn’t, it obviously presents a problem. Particularly if you are moving to an inner-city location, it can effectively mean that your employees are taking a pay cut as they bid to combat parking charges. It doesn’t just stop here, with some local authorities even charging you for the privilege of parking at work in major cities.

Kitchen and toilet facilities

We’ve paired these together, but something else that needs to be considered are your general facilities. In terms of your bathrooms, are there enough for both sexes? As crazy as it might sound in today’s world, some older office spaces were designed more for one sex meaning that there were insufficient bathrooms for another.

Then, there is the kitchen. Who is responsible for maintaining this? Is it large enough for your team? These questions need answering before you take the plunge and sign any sort of new office contract.