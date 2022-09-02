Take your business to the next level with the 90% subsidised Help to Grow: Management course

Applications are open for a new government-funded leadership and management course being delivered this September by Ulster University Business School to help local businesses boost productivity and growth.

The Help to Grow: Management course, a UK-wide initiative funded by the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, will be delivered across Northern Ireland by the experienced team at Ulster University Business School, initially at the brand new Belfast city centre campus and in both Coleraine and Derry/Londonderry.

Aimed at business owners and managers from small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across all business sectors, Help to Grow: Management is a practical leadership and management training course, offering local businesses 50 hours of leadership and management training across 12 weeks.

Help to Grow: Management course

The programme focuses on a number of business priority areas including strategy, innovation, digital adoption, sustainable business, finance and marketing and the curriculum has been developed based on the needs and challenges of SMEs.

Dr. Laura Bradley-McCauley, Programme Director, says the programme is highly practical and business-focused;

“The course is very applied and from day one the focus is on applying learning directly to your business to deliver targeted impact and results specific to your needs. It is delivered by a range of industry experts, experienced entrepreneurs and academics with commercial expertise and small business know-how.

“It is specifically designed to fit in with the existing commitments of busy senior leaders and managers of small and medium-sized businesses through a blend of online and face-to-face learning.”

Participants will have one-to-one support from a business mentor and access to a network of like-minded business leaders. By the end of the programme participants will have developed a business growth plan to help their business realise its full potential as well as access to an alumni community.

With 90% of costs subsidised by Government, employers will pay just £750.

The first cohort commences at the beginning of September in Belfast with the second cohort starting in the Autumn in Coleraine.

If you are an SME seeking to make growth, productivity and competitiveness your priority, this programme is for you.

For more details and to apply, visit www.ulster.ac.uk/helptogrow