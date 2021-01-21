Small Business Survival – How To Improve Your Cashflow

When running a small business, one of the biggest challenges you are likely to encounter is how to successfully manage your cash flow. While cash flow doesn’t necessarily equate to profitability, being able to have more money flowing in than what is going out is key in keeping your business afloat. Having a positive cash flow also sets the foundation for business growth, and this is exactly what you want when running a small business.

Is your business on the verge of collapsing due to a pile-up of bills and unpaid invoices? Here are five strategies that will quickly boost your cash flow and set you up for success.

Collect Your Payments Quickly

Want to boost your cash flow fast? Start by shortening your receivables. A few strategies to help you collect payments quicker include giving incentives to customers who pay their invoices early or on time, penalising late payments, sending invoices immediately after delivering goods or services, and adjusting your payment terms, for example, from 45 days to 30 days.

Also, if you are dealing with a number of customers, don’t forget to monitor your receivables regularly while it’s also a good practice to follow up on late payments.

Have A Line Of Credit

Regardless of how careful you can try to be with managing your business finances, you will inevitably find yourself in a cash flow fix on some days. To prepare for such, consider having a line of credit on standby to help your business take care of the outflows as you await payments.

For starters, you can talk to your bank for a possible accounts receivable line of credit. Depending on your standing with them, some could be willing to lend you up to 80 percent of your expected receivable which they deduct immediately after payments hit your account.

However, if a bank loan is not an option for you, probably due to the long, bureaucratic procedures involved before accessing the cash, you may consider going for more flexible lenders like Iwoca – one of UK’s best business loans providers. Get your money within 24 hours of applying for the unsecured loan whose only security is personal guarantees from business directors.

Take Advantage Of Cash Flow Management

Companies such as CFO On Call offer cash flow management services, helping business owners manage their cash flow more effectively. Think of CFO services as your financial co-pilot, driving your business by taking responsibility for your financial challenges and numbers.

Here are the elements and benefits of CFO services:

Provide accurate information and reports : They provide timely, accurate, and simple financial reports, guiding you to make the right decisions.

Let you know the early warning signs : Determine your business’s key performance indicators (KPIs) that drive cash flow and profit.

Boost efficiency, processes, and operations : Proper cash flow management saves time and money.

Alternative Financing Options

For entrepreneurs whose loan applications have been denied, other options are available. These include:

Local Enterprise Office : The local enterprise office offers a range of funding support for SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises).

Intertrade Ireland : It is an alternative funding source for businesses looking for seed funding, growth finance, venture capital funding, and business angel investment.

Enterprise Ireland : It is a government organisation helping Irish enterprises to grow in world markets.

Business Angels : They support entrepreneurs in the form of equity-based investment initiatives.

European Investment Bank (EIB) : This financial institution provides lending and finance advice to help entrepreneurs maximize their money. EIB is one of the world’s biggest multilateral financial institutions and the European Union’s lending arm, providing climate finance.

MicroFinance Ireland : The Irish government funds MicroFinance, providing loans to growing and newly established micro-enterprises in all industry sectors.

Traditional Banks : While public donations decreased, traditional banks, like Ulster Bank , provide alternative options for entrepreneurs to take advantage of to get funding. It’s because 2020 has been a challenging year for businesses due to the pandemic. Despite the huge difference in funding from 2016 to 2020 survey, Ulster Bank, along with other Irish government and private funding institutions, helps find ways, most especially for the third sector.

Sell Or Retire Unused Inventory Or Equipment

If you own any equipment that you haven’t used in months, probably because it stopped working or is no longer suitable for your business, the best thing you can do is to sell it off and free up capital and productive space. The same should be done to excess or obsolete inventory unless the proceeds from such sales are negligible or the cost to retain them are minimal.

Make It Easy For Customers To Pay You

Ever tried evaluating the impact your choice of payment methods could be having on your business? For example, if you accept checks as one of your modes of payment, do you factor the time it takes for money to reach you and how that affects your cash flow?

If you are looking to boost your business cash flow, one of the most effective ways is to make it convenient for customers to pay you. A good place to start is to expand your payment options to accept quicker methods such as credit and debit cards. You can also consider going the digital route by accommodating digital wallets and mobile payments including Apple Pay, PayPal, Skrill, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Look For Ways To Cut Down Expenses

The idea behind this strategy is to minimise the amount of cash flowing out of the business (of course while trying to increase inflows). For example, you don’t need to spend a lot of money upgrading your tech tools especially if what is currently in use is giving you the results you want. Also, why spend so much money buying new equipment when there’s an option to buy used and better-priced ones in good condition?

The idea is to find as many ways to save money as possible while at the same time increasing your overall revenue. Visit auctions for bargain buys, repair capital equipment instead of replacing or overhauling them, downgrade your premium software subscriptions or migrate to free, open-source tools, etc.

Conclusion

Having a sustainable cash flow will help your small business take more calculated risks, reduce the possibility that you’ll be cornered to make upsetting (and often haphazard) decisions, and ultimately grow your bank balances. Implement the five cash flow strategies we just explained in this post to safeguard the future of your business.