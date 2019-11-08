Reassessing Your Site to Get it Ranking Well

We’d all love to have everything we write rank number one on Google and the visitors just to flood in. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case, and it takes a lot of effort to consistently get it ranking well in the search engines.

So many people put out content and never even see an organic visitor, so if you are ranking on Google but not quite where you want to be, then you’re not in such a bad position. If you are one of those people who is just not seeing any organic traffic, though, don’t despair, there isn’t some secret code that nobody’s telling you about.

There are lots of little things you can do to help improve your rankings, and they’re not difficult to do.

1. Create the Best Content

This is a simple thought. If you want to be at the top of the rankings, then you’ve got to produce the best content. There is no cheat code that gets you to the top of the rankings; you’ve got to offer something that’s better than your competitors.

All Google wants to do is link its users to the content that best answers their queries, so if you help Google do this then they’re going to put you high up in their rankings. Produce the best content out there, and you will see results.

2. Highlight your Expertise

Google wants to know that your content is written by someone who knows what they’re talking about. It can’t do this unless you send it signals that you know what you’re talking about, though. For the search engines, this means things like links and author bios. If your pages have lots of links in them from authoritative websites in your niche, then search engines will see this as a sign that you must be trustworthy. Likewise, if your posts contain an author bio at the end stating who wrote it and why they are an expert in that field, then you’re going to show the search engines why you have authority in this topic.

3. Be Realistic

If your website isn’t well established yet, then you’re not going to rank for massive keywords like “how to make money.” You have to be realistic with your keyword selection and start out with the long-tail keywords. These longtail keywords might only get 100 queries a month, but if you have 200 pages all ranking number one for one of the long-tail keywords, then that traffic soon starts to add up. It can be a huge benefit to focus your SEO efforts on more long-tail keywords, especially at the beginning.

4. Make it Snappy

If your site is slow to load, then it’s going to struggle to rank well. The search engines don’t like slow web pages and nor do consumers, so you’ve got to find ways of making your site faster. If you’ve tried lots of things and not seen the improvements you want, then think about looking at your hosting and upgrading to something faster. Look for a hosting package that offers great speeds and amazing customer support like Krystal.uk and be confident that you’ve got this issue taken care of. Site speed is something that continues to grow in importance, but too many websites fail on this important issue.