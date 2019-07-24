Northern Ireland Chamber unveils calendar of business events

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry has released details of its workshops, training and business networking events until the end of the year.

The packed schedule will see the membership organisation host over 25 events and programmes across the province including Belfast, Cookstown and Ballycastle. It includes the flagship Annual Networking Conference and Business Showcase in St. George’s Market on 18 September, a host of specialist workshops for exporters, the Growing Something Brilliant Leadership Breakfast and the prestigious President’s Banquet on 21 November in ICC Belfast.

Louise Turley, Head of Campaigns and Events at NI Chamber is encouraging people to secure places early: “We are delighted to have secured an outstanding line-up of world-class speakers and subject matter experts as part of this programme, so we urge people from every sector to make the most of the opportunity to learn from them.

“Covering a wide range of specialisms including sales, leadership, export and policy, attending is an opportunity for our members to learn, connect and ultimately grow their businesses.

“Early registration is strongly advised, as these sessions frequently book up fast. We advise everyone to take a look at the calendar online, select the events most appropriate to your business and get the dates in your diary.”

To view the full events and programmes schedule for August-December 2019, visit www.northernirelandchamber.com/events