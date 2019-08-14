Need for Adequate Lubrication for extending your Electric Motor’s Life

Motors have been deemed essential for several industrial processes. However, due to extended usage, motors could become worn out and less efficient. It would drive up associated costs for businesses.

Are you aware that the initial cost of electric motor would make up merely 2% of its life-cycle cost? It would be pertinent to mention here that maintenance and repair would occupy a huge cost share with respect to electric motors. Houghton International, Electric Motor Rewind specialist shares some imperative tips for extending the life of your electric motor in the best manner possible.

Need for adequate lubrication

It would be pertinent to mention here that your motor would need adequate lubrication. It would be imperative for its several intricate rotating parts. Regardless, your motor make use of grease or oil, adequate lubrication would roll and slide surfaces. It would minimize the friction along with heat for reduction of overall wear and tear. Lubrication has been working to prevent contamination and corrosion.

Problems with electric motor

However, over and under lubrication could cause several kinds of major problems with your electric motor. In event of your motor has been under-lubricated, there may not be enough grease or oil for protecting the internal parts of the motor. It would leave the motor vulnerable to wear and tear. On the other hand, in case the motor has been over-lubricated, shields would become damaged. Moreover, the grease or oil could lose their lubrication ability, due to rising temperatures caused by friction.

Need for optimal lubrication

It would be pertinent to mention here that optimal lubrication has been key aspect in extending your motor’s life. It would not be wrong to suggest that you should lubricate according to manufacturer guidelines or the lubrication plate of the motor. It would assist you in determining how often you would need to grease or oil the motor. It would also be dependent on the grade of lubrication that you would need.