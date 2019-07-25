Is Outdoor Advertising Effective?

Advertising has just two purposes and those are sales activation and brand awareness or ‘brand building’. Sales activation refers to people looking to make a purchase there and then. It’s therefore aimed at triggering a purchase. The latter however, brand awareness, is aimed at those who may not be ready to make a purchase but may instead be open to learning about a new brand and what it has to offer – creating engagement. The main concept of sales activation, while it does aim to convert almost instantly, doesn’t necessarily inspire growth or long-term loyalty from those customers. That’s why brand awareness and sales activation go hand in hand, as brand awareness is where your long term clients and brand growth will actually come from.

Outdoor advertising specifically, is a fantastic example of how those two purposes can be achieved simultaneously. Outdoor advertising itself is the place where technology meets physical infrastructure. It’s a genuine and seamless method for advertisers and offers an incredible effectiveness that cannot be matched. The question asked by most however, is just how effective is outdoor advertising?

Outdoor Advertising: Why Does It Work So Well?

Outdoor advertising has been transformed in recent years. From building and scaffold wraps to signage design and even site hoardings; advancements in technology has opened the doors for incredible clarity in terms of image design and quality. The quality in design however, isn’t the only reason for its incredible effectiveness.

· Target Your Audience – depending on the method you choose to use, whether you use site hoardings or scaffold wraps, you can create advertisements to target your specific audience. From the design to the location, the only limit is your imagination or should we say the imagination of the designers you employ?

· Cost-Effective – when you compare the cost of outdoor advertising to the likes of TV, Radio and even social media advertising, we guarantee you’ll be incredibly surprised at just how much cheaper it can actually be.

· Location Specifics – site hoardings are a fantastic example of location specifics. Site hoardings and scaffold wraps quite literally wrap your development in gift wrap that not only highlights something rather exciting but showcases just what it is and why passers by need to find out more. Outdoor advertising isn’t just limited to building wraps. It can also encompass vehicle livery which can be placed in and/or driven to a variety of locations to ensure a much wider reach.

Quality Out Of Home Advertising

Out of home advertising is a fantastic way to reach out to your target audience and when carried out correctly, with the help of professionals, like 4site, you can guarantee some amazing results for a much better price.