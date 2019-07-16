How to trade breakouts with trendlines, channels and triangles

If you’re in the business of forex trading, you’ll be aware of many trading strategies that you can use to enhance your returns in the market. One of the most common strategies used by professional traders is the breakout. This article will you help understand more about breakouts in forex, and how to use them to become a better trader.

What is a breakout?

The breakout strategy is part of group of techniques classed as technical analysis. A breakout happens when the price of a financial security like a currency pair or a stock index moves up or down after a period of consolidation. Causes of breakouts can be major news events, or when the price breaches a support or resistance level.

There are two main types of breakouts: continuation and reversal breakout. A continuation breakout happens after the market takes a breather after moving sharply in a direction. This happens as buyers and sellers pause to see what they should next. If the previous direction prevails, it results to a continuation breakout. A reversal breakout starts in the same way as a continuation one but after the pause, traders decide that the trend has been exhausted and push the price in the opposite direction.

Your role as a trader is to identify when the price of an asset is consolidating. The challenge is that consolidation could happen on the hourly chart and not in the daily chart. For this reason, it is important to first evaluate your trading strategy and use the chart that suits you. For example, if you are a swing trader who uses hourly charts, you should specialize in that. If you are a long-term trader who uses daily charts, the breakouts that happen in the 30-minute chart should not worry you.

The first way of using the breakout strategy is to use channels. A channel is period in which a financial asset trades within a narrow diagonal or horizontal trend. You can easily see when the channel is being formed. Alternatively, you can draw two lines, joining the upper and lower extreme points of the chart. In the EUR/USD pair shown below, the price is on a downward trend. This has created a diagonal channel, which breaks out as shown below.

As shown below, the XAU/EUR pair made substantial gains from October 2018. In February 2019, the pair paused and then started moving in the horizontal direction. This created a horizontal channel, which is a sign that the pair could have a breakout in either direction. If the buyers prevail, the pair will likely continue moving upwards, in a breakout known as continuation breakout. If the sellers prevail, a reversal breakout will happen.

Therefore, when using channels, there are three fundamental things. First, you need to observe the movement of the asset and spot the trend. Second, you need to know how to draw the trendlines. There are two methods you can use here. First, you can use the trendline tool, which is available in Metatrader and other proprietary trading platforms developed by brokers such as easyMarkets. Second, you can use the channel tools that are available in the two platforms. Third, you need to spot the extreme levels of the chart and join them.

Another way to spot breakouts is to observe a triangle pattern. As the name suggests, this is when the buyers and sellers are not fully committed on the direction the price should move. This leads to the formation of a triangle pattern. This pattern tends to happen ahead of a major news release such as the Fed interest rates decision. An example of the triangle pattern is shown on the chart below. When the pair reaches the apex, the price tends to breakout in either direction.

To understand breakouts, it is also essential for you to know a false breakout. This happens when a pear breaks out and then moves in the opposite direction afterwards. To avoid this, it is recommended to use technical indicators like moving averages and relative strength index (RSI) to better anticipate the direction of the trend. Second, you should use volumes. When breakouts happen with no support from volumes, it tends to lead to false breakouts. Finally, you should use tools like Fibonacci Retracement to know where the price could move to.