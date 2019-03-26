How to run a hair salon business

The beauty industry is booming, so there has never been a better time to think about setting up and running your own hair salon. If you’re a talented stylist and want to take an active role in growing your career, there’s no reason you can’t establish your own space. Like any start-up business, running a salon requires hard work, dedication and a touch of inspiration. Read on to find out how to run a successful hair salon.

Write a business plan

Many business owners assume that a business plan is only required if you plan to seek external funding. This couldn’t be further from the case. A business plan will not only help you to identify potential opportunities and threats within the industry, but it will also help keep you focussed. Many business owners will tell you that you can quickly lose sight of your goals once you start to gather momentum. When you have a good business plan behind you, you can check in when required and make sure you’re still on the right track.

Understand the finances

You need to have an iron grip on your finances if you are ever going to be successful in this industry. Profits margins are tight, so you need to know how to squeeze every bit of value from every opportunity that comes your way. If you aren’t very financially savvy, work with a business advisor who can give you the tools you need to understand your financial position.

Establish your systems

Running a salon is all about good organisational practices. Getting to grips with your salon software from the very beginning is essential for success. Your salon software should be like your point of reference for everything business related. It will show you all upcoming bookings, house information about your customers and be able to give you financial forecasts so you can plan for the months ahead.

Don’t neglect the basics

There are some universal business requirements that are the same, no matter what industry you are operating in. Don’t neglect things like business insurance or health and safety. It might not be the most glamorous side of the business, but it could land you in hot water if neglected.

Actively seek feedback

A salon cannot exist without its customers, so make sure you are treating yours well. Actively seeking feedback in the form of reviews will not only help to boost your profile online and grant you more visibility and trust, but it can also help you to refine your offering. Getting a bad review can be difficult to stomach, especially if you feel that you are in the right, but it can also be a useful learning opportunity. Take a professional approach to all reviews and try to see if there is a shred of truth in the negative ones. Take everything as a learning opportunity.

Train your staff

You’re not just responsible for the services on offer, you’re also responsible for the entire customer experience from the moment they make contact with your business. Whether the customer picks up the phone or gets in touch on social media, you need to ensure all staff are trained to offer the same professional service.

Train everyone on your team the same way from day one and make sure you regularly check these processes to ensure no one is cutting corners or offering their own spin on customer service. Your reputation is at stake, so you can’t afford to be lax when it comes to training.

Never stop learning

Running a business is an endless learning opportunity. There’s always something else you could be doing to make your business more successful and more profitable. You could also focus on offering better customer service or marketing your business more effectively. Never shut yourself off from new opportunities to learn something new, and never assume that you know enough.

Likewise, once you have been running your business for a while, don’t be afraid to offer to share your expertise with others. Sharing experiences with others is what makes you a better business owner, so don’t think of it as handing over your trade secrets. Instead, think of it as passing on your knowledge to the next generation of business owners.