As a small business owner you will inevitably be aware of the potential risks you may at some point face, not least the possibility of bankruptcy should your business fall into financial difficulty.

A thriving business doesn’t come easily, even when it has been built upon a solid, well thought out idea with a strong initial financial investment behind it. Having a firm handle on your cash flow and an ability to recognise problems before they cause too much of a headache will help keep your head above the water.

Insolvency Practitioners Hudson Weir offer some advice on how to protect your business from going bankrupt.

Keep personal and business accounts separate

A common mistake made by many business owners is blurring the lines between personal and business finances. Having separate accounts is an absolute must in order to differentiate between the company’s cash flow and your own.

Entrepreneurs that fail to separate the two run the risk of either draining too much money from the business for their own personal use, or using personal finances to make up the shortfall when their business is running low.

While it can be tempting to borrow from one to subsidise another, be mindful that the money being brought in by your business should be used to further maintain and grow the company, while using your own personal money to bail out a failing business will only land you in hot water in the long run.

Even as the company founder and owner, it is advisable to put yourself on the payroll in the same way you would with your other employees. This way you can keep on top of how much you are personally drawing from the business and ensure it is making the capital it needs in order to survive.

Keep on top of creditors and debtors

As a small business owner, having a firm handle on how much money is coming in and going out is crucial. If your business provides a service to clients on a credit basis, have a strong recovery strategy in place to ensure all money owed is effectively recouped. Requesting deposits from new clients, taking payment halfway through the delivery of a service and imposing late fees to any clients who fail to pay will help you avoid having to borrow money from elsewhere to compensate.

Equally, keeping abreast of debt repayments is important if you want to protect your business from the potential threat of bankruptcy. Paying creditors on time is a good place to start, but if this isn’t possible then prioritise secured debts with the highest interest rates first. Unsecured debts are more problematic, so try and make sure you are paying all your creditors at least something every month.

Budget

Not every new business makes money straight away, but if your business is still struggling to make any profit after quite some time, you may want to reassess its future or work out a new budget.

Reducing overheads such as rent, bills, wages and any materials used can help protect your business from falling into financial trouble, and will free up more money to keep creditors at bay.

If you are heading towards a potential cash flow problem, postpone luxuries such as employee bonuses, explore cheaper workspaces or, if you can afford it, pay yourself a lower salary for the time being until you get the business back on its feet.

Recognise there is a problem

If your business is facing financial difficulty, don’t bury your head in the sand. Talk to your creditors and keep them in the loop. Explaining the situation may buy you some more time and they may temporarily agree to negotiate your payment terms while you steady the ship.

Small businesses can often find themselves in more hot water than they at first realised. In these instances it is important not to be afraid to ask for help, particularly if you have outstanding payments from debtors and your creditors are playing hard ball. Seek out the help of a non-profit organisation or an independent financial advisor to help you explore your options and stabilise the finances.

Once you have acknowledged your business is in potential trouble, it’s important not to make the situation any worse by applying for more credit, especially any loans or credit cards that may leave you, the business owner, personally responsible for the debt.