Where you work is as important as what you do. You want your employees to feel as comfortable and productive as possible, and their work can definitely reflect their workplace. A cramped and dimly lit workplace will suck people’s morale, compared to a well-designed and brightly lit office that will be able to increase your team’s overall productivity.

No matter whether your employees are working 60 hours a week in your workspace or less than 40. If they do not spend that time in an efficient and productive way, important tasks may start slipping through the cracks, and we all know that missed deadlines and inefficient workflows are bad news for any business or team.

If you would like to learn how to make your office more efficient, read on.

Update the office

The influence and importance of an employee’s physical environment often gets ignored. A comfortable and efficient work space is essential in increasing employee engagement. Everything from the lighting to the office equipment can make a great difference to how employees work.

It is also important that your office is not overly cramped and filled up with various documents and folders that are taking up space. Instead, investing in short or long-term units, which accommodate for business storage in London and elsewhere across the UK, is often the most sensible course of action.

Offer flexibility

Flexibility in the office has huge potential to help your business, as well as improving the work-life balance of your employees. This will cause a domino effect that is undeniable. When you permit your employees the freedom to come and go as they please (within reason) and work at their pace and by their own schedule, you let them manage themselves in a much more direct way and become more productive in the process.

Whether it’s through flexible hours or improving your office culture, it is worth considering how you, as a business owner, can have a positive impact on your staff and your company alike.

Promote health & wellbeing

When health is mentioned within the workplace, people normally jump straight to thinking about health or safety, and how they can ensure that they’re meeting their legal responsibilities. But, health is so much more than ticking off a few boxes and keeping the office hazard-free.

Instead, employers and office managers need to think about their employee’s physical and mental health and how they can integrate health and wellbeing in to their company’s culture. Think; daily free fruit, office yoga and allowing staff to bring their dogs to work!

Company culture

Company culture is significant to employees, since they are more likely to appreciate their time in the office when they fit in and agree with the company ethos and what the business stands for. Some companies have a team-based culture, with employee participation on all levels, while others have a more traditional and formal management style. Other companies have a casual workplace, without many rules and regulations.

It’s simply true that employees who feel welcome and positively align with the company culture are more likely to work harder and be more productive.