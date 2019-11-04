How To Make Sure You Keep On Top Of Machinery Maintenance

When running a business lost time is lost money and one sure way to lose time is to have machinery break down on you. With this in mind, it’s important to know how to keep on top of machinery maintenance to prevent this kind of costly outages, as we know, keeping costs down is key in business.

Know Your Service Intervals For All Equipment

Every machine or piece of mechanical equipment will have a recommended service interval and it’s important to be aware of what these are. It can come in terms of two different measures and these would be hours of use or length of time and it’s almost always a case of honouring whichever comes first. So keep logs of use of machines and have a regularly scheduled check of these to know when to book services in advance of time.

Have A System For Staff To Log Regular Inspections

As previously mentioned we need to have a log of hours used and days since the last service. But it’s also important to make sure the condition of the machinery is inspected regularly to check for any unexpected damage or issues. If a problem is caught early then it can prevent a more costly repair than if we leave them to progress for some time.

Ensure All Machines Are Fuelled & Oiled Properly

It’s important to know what types of fuel are required for machines and what grades are appropriate. Small machinery may require a 2-stroke petrol mix for example, which if neglected and 4-stroke petrol is used can cause some damage, similarly using petrol in a diesel engine or vice-versa can have similarly devastating effects. Most machines require some lubrication for moving parts and it’s important to use the correct types, a specialist supplier would be able to recommend which business grade lubricants are most appropriate for your uses.

Use Qualified Engineers & Maintenance Professionals

Often in a company, especially those with a large workforce, you will find you have employees on staff who have experience working with machinery, even in a non-professional capacity, who will offer to perform maintenance on the machines. But if they are not suitably qualified it could end up with additional damage to the machines and therefore cost, and could even invalidate the warranty on the equipment. Either send the staff to complete the relevant training courses to be skilled in the appropriate maintenance or hire in someone who is qualified.

Be Aware Of Guarantees & Warranties

If you do end up having unexpected issues with the machines then be sure to know which of them are still covered under guarantee or warranty as this will negate the need for expensive repairs that could be extensive. Get in touch straight away as it can sometimes take a few weeks to get the repairs organised and you may even be subject to a process to verify if your repair qualifies under the terms of the agreement.