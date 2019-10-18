How to handle a business rebrand

Completely redesigning the message, tone or look of your business can feel like a huge risk. Fundamentally changing what is familiar to both your employees and customers can create a feeling of uncertainty, and at worst, an anticipation of failure. You will have some employees who do not have much faith in your rebrand, while others will be accepting and to move with the company’s new direction. It might not always be plane sailing from the beginning, but committing to a rebrand could be the best move your company ever makes.

Involve employees

Your business rebrand should not just happen to employees: they need to be involved with every step of the process. Even if that involvement just amounts to being informed at every progression, this ensures that they don’t feel left out. After all, many of them will be tasked with informing clients and customers about the change in appearance and some will have to adhere to a new dress-code or way of operating. Personnel management platforms such as Inpulse.com have change management tools to help businesses integrate change in a way that is comfortable for everyone.

Consult experts

If you are worried about investing thousands of pounds into a new rebrand, only to be dissatisfied with the results, then take time to research and talk to experts. Design and marketing agencies will have the expertise to help you execute a rebrand. They can also show you how to generate excitement and anticipation, so your changes don’t go unnoticed.

Pin-point your objectives

When you rebrand your business, you should have some clear goals in sight. Why do you want this rebrand? What will it bring you? Does your brand just look outdated, or is there more to it than that? Writing a list of what you want to relinquish from your old image and what you want to portray with the new strategy will help you to achieve your rebranding goals.

Communicate with clients

Anyone who has a vested interest in your company should be alerted to your new rebrand. For example, if you were a marketing agency who specialised in motors, but you suddenly rebranded as just a creative agency, your clients may have some questions. Communicating effectively with stakeholders and clients will ensure that you don’t lose any valuable income in the process.

Market research

Having a fundamental image change to your company is a great opportunity to reevaluate the market place. How has the market shifted since you first started? Do you need to change your target audience? Are your old values as a company still relevant? New and up-to-date sector research will also help you to understand your competitors and their approaches.

A business rebrand should never be done hastily or without concern for both colleagues and clients. It can be tempting to make your new image as modern as possible, but your brand should have a purpose behind it. Getting stakeholders and clients involved with the process can also help you to craft a more well-rounded vision.