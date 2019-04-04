How To Get The People Analytics Advantage

Constant improvement is a familiar priority among many organizational leaders and managers. When you think of how human capital relates to other important goals, this matters even more. But you cannot experience that improvement by merely depending on guesswork. That is where people analytics come into play.

In today’s competitive marketplace, you really have to know your numbers to the later. Moreover, making good decisions is no more enough. Speed also counts.

Ignore these facts and you could end up perpetually struggling in a crowded HR market. Probably, your current operational challenges and experiences could be a proof of the need for transformation. And that’s you interested in ways to get started with people analytics.

For people that are just getting started with people analytics, here is a simple definition of what it means.

What Is People Analytics?

It is a process of using statistical data modeling to help executives and managers in making measurable improvement in workforce related decisions. On the other hand, it also involves measurement of the outcomes of such decisions. It thrives on the use of technology, data and expertise. Below are some of the ways you can get started with it.

Build Up The Expertise

In practical terms, you cannot give what you don’t have. Said differently, you cannot experience the benefits of people analytics if the required manpower in your organization is insufficient or non-existent. So focus on building it up first. Here are some specific actions you can take in this regard.

Read a lot of books – you can find many on Amazon. Check out The Power of People, Data Driven HR, People Analytics In The Era of Big Data and many more.

Take an online course – Go to Udemy, Coursera, Udacity or other platform. You may consider reputable university based programs as well.

Go to a conference or workshop. Networking in these environments may also help in recruiting top talent in people analytics.

Outsource to experts or hire a full time employee for the starting program.

Explore some industry research reports. Example is High Impact People Analytics by Deloitte.

Doing these things will give you a firm foundation which to start. Bear in mind you don’t have to wait until you have a big budget before getting started. Make a commitment towards expanding your knowledge first. It all depends on the size of your organization.

Invest In The Required Toolset

Sifting through large datasets to extract value isn’t an easy task. It gets even harder if you have to do it all manually. That’s why the market for big data analytics has been on the upward swing. For example, there is a widely reported growth of big data analytics jobs across many industries – health, education, finance, housing, transportation etc.

Interestingly, one of the things that make big difference in people analytics gains is the technology used by your workforce.

Among many other things, using these tools will help you capture, store, organize, analyze and model useful data points for practical use cases. This is the playground of highly skilled experts.

First you have to start by reading people analytics software reviews. From this point, you’ll have opportunity to learn about interesting use cases and past user experiences. Some of the review sites you should consider include TrustRadius, Capterra, G2Crowd and SoftwareAdvice.

On the other hand, you may want to do a research to read independent full scale reviews by past users. Gough this route will also give you real expert insights.

In addition to this, try to make some comparison to see if there are vendors that will offer free trial period before investing heavy money. Please don’t skip this part. This will give you opportunity to test suitability with regard to intended use cases.

Some of the people analytics software suite in the market includes but not limited to CultureiQ, Visier, SuccessFactor Worforce Analytics, Advance Systems, Workday Prism, Sisense, CakeHR, PeopleStreme Workforce Analytics and many other I can’t mention here.

Focus On Small Wins First

When you are getting into people analytics for the first time, it is natural to have big expectations. Perhaps you have really big data that needs analysis in order to extract value from it. However, big wins don’t happen that quickly. So focus the small wins first. Gradually you’ll be building the momentum that will lead you and your organization to that big impact you’ve been looking for.

Especially if you are the person in charge of a new people analytics program in your company, don’t let the enthusiasm get over your head.

Talking about small wins, some of the key areas may include talent acquisition, workforce management, payroll, employee engagement, job satisfaction and productivity. These are the core areas that you can leverage data analytics to make measurable improvement.

For example, here is a case study of how predictive people analytics led LinkedIn to near accurate hiring decisions.

Another interesting thing is to encourage cross departmental access and sharing of data so that other people in your organization learn at a faster pace. This will empower them to spot similar opportunities and potential use cases that relate to their work experience. Remember that almost every function in your organization is practically people related.

Conclusion

Obviously, there is always a first step in every one thousand mile journey. Hopefully, the information around these three steps will give you a firm foundation to start getting into people analytics.

As mentioned earlier, there are many benefits to it. But you can only experience one or some of them if you get started. Bear in mind that there are three central approaches to it. But that is not to say these are the only ways to follow. Educate yourself and your team as sufficiently as possible.

Get the required toolset as this is not the kind of things you can do manually. And then embrace constant data collection from every point of your business operation. Don’t forget that this isn’t just about HR.