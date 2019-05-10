How To Find The Perfect Car For Daily Commute

When looking for the ideal car for your daily commute, you are spoilt for choice. You not only have the option of the traditional petrol or diesel cars, but you also have the option for a hybrid or fully electric vehicles. Here, we are going to look at several cars that are perfect for your daily commute and show you why they would be beneficial.

Renault Zoe

This car is perfect for those that are commuting around the city centre. The small body and efficient design gives you the economic benefits that you need as well as allowing you to navigate the streets of a city centre with ease. This 100% electric vehicle is perfect for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint whilst still going about their daily commute. With a price of just £21,220, this is the perfect car for running errands and saving the environment as a result. With a number of quality new and used Renaults available on the market, you have the choice of car both brand new or second hand.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

This beloved vehicle is the perfect care for the daily commute, running the kids to school and even enjoying a trip down to the beach on a day off. Not only does it have unique styling and a 2.0-litre TSI engine that goes from 0-60 in just 6.5 seconds, but there are also a number of other safety features such as traffic jam assist, a blind spot sensor and dynamic light assist to ensure that your driving experience is as safe as it can be.

BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series is the perfect car specially designed for long distances on the motorway. Not only is it smooth on the road, but the turbo 2-litre engine gives you the power that you need to overtake, should you need to. Another element that makes this car so great is the lightweight construction, as well as the stylish interior; not only do you have the own choice of an ambient air package, but it also has a driver-oriented centre console to give you the driver settings that you require with one simple touch of a button.

Tesla Model S

With 370 miles from one single charge, this car is the perfect model for eating up the miles whilst reducing the carbon footprint. Not only does it go from 0-60 in 2.4 seconds, but the all-wheel-drive design makes for a comfortable ride in all weather conditions. Although this fully electric car is slightly more expensive than the other featured on this list, the Tesla Model S is the perfect car for the everyday routine or even a day out with family and friends.

Whatever car you decide to choose for your everyday care, there are a number of options that are not only fuel efficient but are practical for drives along both motorways and country roads, making it the perfect combination of ludicrous acceleration and practicality.