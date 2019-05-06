How Does A Cash Advance for Business Work?

From time to time all businesses, and smaller or newer businesses in particular, need an extra helping hand when it comes to finance. Strong cash flow means SMEs are better able to invest in new products and negotiate better financing terms and supplier discounts. Without good cash flow, your business is very likely to struggle to run smoothly and thus successfully.

Whilst you can of course cut back on expenditures and take measures to boost your revenue, in order to have more money available to you, the quickest and easiest way to boost your cash flow is to look into getting a merchant cash advance, or a business cash advance as it’s also known.

Furthermore, small businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to get approval for funding via traditional bank loans. In fact, as many as one in three businesses are now rejected by their bank when they ask for a loan or an overdraft. With rejection from banks on the rise, cash advances are becoming an ever more popular funding option for small business owners.

So, How Does It Work?

Making An Application

As well as being a much more easily obtainable type of loan than those more traditional, a cash advance for business carries a great many benefits. One of the best things is how quick and easy the application process is. Typically, the application form takes only a few minutes to complete and it can be done entirely online; from the comfort of your own home or business. This is of course perfect for anyone who is busy trying to run a company. 2. Receiving A Decision

Once you have sent off your application, you should know within less than 24 hours whether or not your application has been approved. With a traditional bank loan, on the other hand, this can often take up to a few weeks, but with cash advances the process is speedy and the approval rate is high. You are likely to be accepted because instead of your application being judged solely on whether you have a perfect credit score, approval is subject to your total monthly debit or credit card sales. If you make good profit through card sales, your application should be successful. 3. Accessing the Funds

Once you have been approved for a cash advance, you can usually expect to see the funding in your account within less than 24 hours, but sometimes it can be as little as just a few minutes. This quick process means that you can almost immediately start addressing your cash flow issues; treating your shopfront to a much-needed makeover, repairing broken equipment, paying off those pesky bills or whatever else it is that your business needs the extra cash for. Cash advances open up a multitude of opportunities for business owners, as well as providing extra financial support when you need it most. You won’t be restricted as to what the money can be spent on, leaving you completely free to work on the development and growth of your business in whatever way is required. Making Flexible Repayments

When it comes to making repayments, the process is flexible and immensely accommodating. Generally, a merchant cash advance is offered on an interest-free basis, instead of paying interest you simply receive your advance amount plus a single fixed-fee. The fixed-fee is always agreed upfront with the lender, prior to the exchange of any funding so you won’t encounter any surprise costs later down the line.

You will then make repayments to your lender each month in accordance with your monthly revenue. If one month, for example, you earn less than is typical, your payment for that month will in turn be less. Consequently, you won’t be stretching to meet repayments that you cannot afford, and there should be no reason at all for you to be stressing over what you owe.

Overall…

A cash advance is a hugely beneficial funding option for any small or new business owner. Not only are traditional bank loans becoming harder for small businesses to obtain, but they also come with a much lengthier and slower application and approval process, and generally involve you paying heavy interest rates.

With a cash advance, however, you will be set up with your funding almost immediately, allowing you to kick start whatever project you have planned, or solve whatever issue has suddenly cropped up. The comprehensible and flexible repayment scheme allows for easy financial planning: as the borrower, you should know exactly what you are required to pay back, and there are no hidden fees or penalties. Consequently, there is no need for any stress or worry, and you can simply enjoy the extra security and opportunities for growth and development that a cash advance allows you.