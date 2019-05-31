Effective forex trading with GBP/USD currency pair

The Foreign Exchange, or simply forex, trades around $5 trillion daily in volume and is the largest market in the world. Forex boasts with an irresistible potential for profitability like no other asset has, which makes it ideal for investors with all levels of experience. In this article, we’ll elaborate on how you can enter the competitive forex market in an efficient way by trading the famous GBP/USD currency pair.

The main characteristics of the GBP/USD currency pair

The GBP/USD often referred to as “The Cable”, tells the trader how many U.S. dollars (the quote currency) are needed to purchase a single British pound (the base currency). Its value is quoted as 1 British pound per X U.S. dollars, meaning that in case the pair is trading at 1.20, it will take 1.2 USD to purchase 1 GBP. The GBP/USD is one of the oldest currency pairs in the Foreign Exchange market and has had many highlights throughout its history. The most recent highlight took place in 2016 when Great Britain announced its intention to exit the European Union. The GBP/USD pair lost over 10% in one day after the news made it to the headlines.

The GBP/USD is positively correlated with the EUR/USD currency pair but negatively correlated with the USD/CHF. The pair can be very sensitive and responsive to a series of factors, such as political news. It is highly influenced by the monetary policies of the two countries. In the United Kingdom, the benchmark interest rate is established by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), while the Bank of England (BoE) official interest rate is known as the repo rate. This rate is applied when the Bank of England is ought to lend money to commercial banks when they experience a shortfall of funds and it is also used to control inflation.

When it comes to the U.S. dollar, the currency is controlled by America’s central bank – the Federal Reserve (FED). Its interest rate is set by the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC), eight times per year.

How to trade forex in a profitable way with the GBP/USD pair

The GBP/USD occupies the third place on the Foreign Exchange in terms ofthe daily trading volume. In addition, a report released by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) revealed that it accounts for 9.2% of the market’s total daily trade volume! This pair has considerable volatility, especially since the Brexit deal is still unfinished. Here are the top things you need to consider to maximize your chances of getting profits:

Plan how and when to trade this pair. The indicated time to trade the GBP/USD is during the London and New York sessions (07:00 GMT – 17:00 GMT). Given its large intraday range, a strategy focused on this characteristic might be very effective. However, research and backtest more strategies to find the most convenient one for you.

Take advantage of the possibility to trade with leverage. The leverage that is achievable in the forex market is one of the highest and a volatile pair like the GBP/USD can bring you massive returns. Check the leverage ratio your broker offers and don’t hesitate to incorporate leverage in your trading plan.

Conclusion

The GBP/USD is among the most traded currency pairs on the forex market and it represents two influential countries. The pair is sensitive to many factors and has enjoyed a lot of attention and action lately given the Brexit events. Although it carries a high level of risk, the potential it has to deliver massive returns makes it a very attractive option to investors. If you’re planning to trade this pair, consider the tips we discussed in this article and be perseverant in your journey – superb results will follow!