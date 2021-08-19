Delivering High-Value Items: 4 Things You Need to Know

Providing timely and flawless delivery is a critical component of increasing customer satisfaction. And, while meeting customers’ expectations is difficult enough, the delivery process may become even more tricky if you sell high-value items such as jewelry, precious metals, works of art, and so on. Not all couriers accept luxury items, and those that do may impose additional restrictions.

In this article, you will learn several important things about sending luxury items. Apart from understanding what high-value items are and figuring out whether a specific delivery service sets any restrictions, they include checking whether insurance is included in the delivery, if compensation is provided, and the rules for sending this type of parcel, among other things. Continue reading to find out how to send high-value items safely.

What Are High-Value Items?

The term “high-value items” refers to products whose value is greater than $2,000. It may include jewelry, precious metals, works of art, antiques, and other valuable items. When it comes to sending items, these forms of goods do not differ from everyday ones. However, you should pack them properly to ensure that they arrive safely at their destination.

According to the US Postal Service (USPS), items that are considered high value include:

Musical instruments with an appraised value of more than $10,000 (domestic);

Artwork with a value of more than $10,000 (domestic);

Medical equipment worth more than $10,000 (domestic);

Diamonds valued at more than $3,000 (domestic or international);

Rare coins worth more than $1,500 (domestic or international);

Any item valued at more than $2,500 (international).

To give you an example, let’s say that you live in the USA and want to send a painting worth $5,000 to a customer in Canada. The painting is likely to be considered high-value since its value is more than $2,500. This means that you will have to look for a courier service that accepts such items for delivery – for example, GLS parcel delivery that offers the delivery of small parcels that require extra attention.

Insurance Coverage for High-Value Items

You cannot ship high-value items without insurance. When it comes to insurance coverage, there is a difference between domestic and international shipments. In Canada and the United States, for example, insurance coverage for high-value items is commonplace. The same goes for European countries.

On the other hand, if you are planning to ship internationally, you may run into some problems when it comes to insurance coverage. Most couriers do not offer insurance coverage for these types of shipments and only make exceptions under special circumstances.

How to Pack Your High-Value Items

Insurance covers the cost of repairing or replacing your parcel if it is damaged during transit. It does not, you have to cover the value of the product itself. Fortunately, you can easily avoid this situation by taking extra precautions when packaging your high-value items.

When packing items such as artworks and jewels, use bubble wrap and/or foam padding to prevent them from being damaged. If you are sending an item in a box, make sure that it is sealed properly before putting it inside. You can also check other regulations provided by your courier service.

The Rules for Shipping High-Value Items

If you are planning to send high-value items, it is crucial that you confirm the rules of shipping these items before sending them. Some courier services may require a special shipping label or signature confirmation for high-value items. Others might even need a list of contents and values of packages being sent.

If you violate the rules or fail to send your items properly, you will be charged extra fees, or the items may even be rejected. For example, if you are using USPS, make sure that your package weighs no more than 70 pounds and that its dimensions don’t exceed 108 inches (length + width + height). In addition, you must stick the correct label on your parcel so that it is not damaged during transit.

Final Words

Sending high-value items such as jewelry, artworks, and precious metals can be a challenge. Not only do you have to make sure that they arrive safely at their destination, but you also have to worry about additional charges. Fortunately, there are some things that you can do to avoid these problems. For example, you can check whether the insurance is included in the delivery and if compensation is provided.

You should also take extra precautions when packaging your items to ensure that they are sealed properly and won’t get damaged during transit. And, if you are planning to send an item internationally, it is crucial that you confirm the rules of shipping high-value items.

As a result, you should always check the terms and conditions of the courier service that you want to use before sending your high-value items. This way, you will avoid additional fees and delays.